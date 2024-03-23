I laid my eyes on Genshin Impact in late 2020. Unfortunately, the Galaxy device I owned at the time, the Samsung Galaxy S10, was barely chugging along to play the game comfortably. It wasn't until a few years ago that I discovered the power of Android gaming phones — how dedicated gaming hardware could shift how a game or an app performs. For example, if you own a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, you won't worry so much about how it handles Genshin Impact, but these phones are over $1300. You can cut that price to almost half by buying a gaming phone, like the Redmagic Pro 9. But not everyone wants to purchase a separate phone for gaming.

There's also a third in-between option; the OnePlus and the HoYoverse teams have again collaborated to develop a specialty device to empower your Genshin Impact gaming experience. The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition isn't just a novelty device packaged with Genshin Impact knickknacks and a custom design; both teams have worked to create a device that can improve the game's speed, loading times, storage, and visual experience. So today, I'm here to tell you everything I uncovered while testing the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition (GIE), such as what's inside the box and whether nabbing this phone is worth the asking price.

What's included in the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition box

It goes beyond what you'd expect

OnePlus has released similar Genshin Impact collaborations in the past. One of the most impressive features every single time is the packaging. Everything is neatly packed in a box; the box and its contents open as a set, holding the phone and trinkets over a beautiful purple-inspired Keqing backdrop. The set may not be necessary, but seeing the company go the extra mile by including these finer details in its careful packaging is pretty impressive.

Inside the box you'll find:

A charger (USB-C): power adapter and cable

Two Keqing acrylic stands (detachable)

A SIM card ejector tool

The OnePlus 12R (Genshin Impact Edition) phone

A Keqing-themed case

Keqing character badge

A collection of Keqing collab emotes (with covered pin backings and a sticker sheet)

Instruction manual/Warranty/a OnePlus membership card

Keqing poster

Letter to the Traveler

The packaging brings back memories of the Xiangling and Hu Tao-themed phones. Xiangling's OnePlus collab included a gift box that opened as a red lunchbox with Wanmin's Restaurant resident Guoba at the center. Hu Tao's OnePlus collab reproduced the bustling city of Liyue Harbor. Overall, the new Keqing gift box exudes the same elegance and surreal feeling you had when she wore her outfit during year 2 of the Lunar New Year event in version 2.4. As a faithful Genshin Impact player, I am more than pleased.

Performance

OnePlus' Hyper Technology shows in full force

The game plays perfectly at Medium (graphical) settings. Though the device can handle the graphics cranked to High, it will start feeling warm. For Genshin Impact, I usually default to High at 30 FPS while exploring/clearing chests on the map. Then, I will lower graphics to Medium for more combat-heavy activities (like clearing the Abyss) while upping the game to 60 FPS. After testing, I noticed no stuttering, and the touch controls remained responsive. This is all thanks to OnePlus's Hyper Technology and RAM-Vita, which optimizes RAM usage and improves performance, lighting, and touch response in-game.

HyperRendering theoretically achieves 120 FPS, but Genshin Impact caps out at 60 FPS.

However, holding the device itself didn't feel as comfortable as holding my RedMagic 6 Pro (in my hands) — but this is all due to Nubia's sturdy size and the optional trigger buttons for improved finger placement. Compared to my Galaxy S23, the OnePlus 12R GIE felt miles ahead in terms of comfort and performance.

You will also notice that the OnePlus 12R GIE comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (sadly not the Gen 3). But the true winner is OnePlus' HyperRendering and HyperBoosting technology. Opening Genshin Impact will automatically turn on all of the optimization tech while closing background apps, securing dedicated RAM, and using texture smoothing to ensure a great experience. It goes to show that you don't need the most powerful chip on the market to gain solid performance.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display type LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz Display dimensions 6.78", 19.5:9 Display resolution 2780 × 1264 RAM 16GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB Battery 5,500mAh Charge speed 80W wired (100W international) Operating System Android 14 with OxygenOS 14 Front camera 16MP Rear camera 50MP, f/1.8 main; 8MP, f/2.2 ultrawide; 2MP, f/2.4 macro Dimensions 163.3 x 75.3 x 8.8mm Weight 207g IP Rating IP64 Colors Electro Violet Price From $650

OnePlus 12R vs OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition

A premium reskin that doesn't cut corners

Comparing the OnePlus 12R GIE to the regular OnePlus 12R, the phones are identical. They have the same design, size, and composition; both phones have similar specs, but the OnePlus 12R GIE's optimized Trinity Engine does the heavy lifting to keep these phones separated. Another note is that the OnePlus 12R GIE only comes in the 16GB/256 GB model, which is more than you can ask for when running Genshin Impact since the game uses nearly 30GB of storage space and requires more RAM than most premium budget phones can handle (although 16GB is a bit overkill, that also makes the phone future-proof for handling the game long-term). And if you're already a sucker for other HoYoverse games like me, you will be making good use of your storage space in no time.

Although the OnePlus 12R GIE offers a custom UI, it still runs on the same OS as the regular OnePlus 12R model: OxygenOS 14.0 (based on Android 14). But as a long-time Genshin Impact player, I find the new home screen and Genshin-inspired icons a welcome treat. Every aspect of the design feels customized and personalized, just like the teams I spend carefully crafting in Genshin Impact.

What I like about the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition

It's difficult to take your eyes off the phone

The OnePlus 12R GIE phone offers the best of both worlds. It functions well as an everyday phone, and its size is perfect — not too big or small, so carrying it around in your pocket isn't awkward and inconvenient. The phone performs surprisingly well for a non-gaming brand. It doesn't overheat (from the hours I spent testing it), which shows how the phone's cryo-velocity cooling system is working its magic.

The best part, the display is an absolute treat. The OnePlus 12R GIE offers a noticeably vibrant 1.5K display, achieving a max of 4500 nits peak brightness — more than 2.5 times the recorded display on my Galaxy S23 (1750 nits). Though these numbers are nonsensical in practice, what matters is that you can still see your screen in different environments. This allowed me to play anywhere, including my patio (with a bit of shade) and inside my lit bedroom, without worry.