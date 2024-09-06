OnePlus 12R Use coupon code "SEPBONUS" during check out This is a good deal on the OnePlus 12R, especially if you want to pick up a pair of wireless earbuds. For a limited time, you can score $50 off the base model using coupon code "SEPBONUS" and you'll also get a free pair of OnePlus Buds 3. $500 at OnePlus

The OnePlus 12R is one of the best phones you can buy in 2024. Not only is it priced right, starting at just $500, but it also packs lots of power, has a top-tier display, and delivers excellent battery life. This is a phone that delivers excellent bang for your buck, which is great if you're looking to pick up a new phone without spending a lot of money. With that said, the OnePlus 12R is now on sale, with the OnePlus website offering a small but impactful $50 discount, while also including a free pair of OnePlus Buds 3 wireless earbuds.

What's great about the OnePlus 12R?

The OnePlus 12R isn't the absolute best phone you can buy, but it's certainly on our "best of" list alongside the Google Pixel 8 Pro, Samsung's Galaxy S24+, Motorola Razr+, and others. This really is a phone that pretty much delivers in all areas. You get a vibrant 6.78-inch AMOLED 120Hz screen, and it's powered by Qualcomms' Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that's paired with 8GB RAM or 16GB RAM.

The former model comes with 128GB of internal storage, while the latter comes with 256GB. When it comes to cameras, the phone is equipped with a 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro. The phone is also equipped with a large 5,500mAh battery with wired charging speeds up to 80W. And if all of that wasn't convincing enough, we dubbed the OnePlus 12R as "the new standard for $500 smartphones."

So if you've been thinking about buying a new phone and weren't quite sure what to spend your money on, we think the OnePlus 12R is going to be worth taking a good look at. This is especially going to be the case now with the recent $50 discount and the fact that you can get a free pair of Bud 3 worth $99.99. Just make sure to use the code "SEPBONUS" during the check-out process. You should see the discount in your cart.