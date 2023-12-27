Summary OnePlus announces the launch of the OnePlus 12R in January 2024, offering two color options: Cool Blue and Iron Gray with different finishes.

The phone market is already heavily saturated in the US, but despite the abundance of options, there are only a handful of dominant manufacturers. Apple and Samsung, for example, have a stronghold on the US phone market with their flagship models. That being said, it isn’t deterring manufacturers that have seen success elsewhere, and OnePlus is a good example. In January 2024, OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 12R globally, the second phone in its 12 Series. Now, the company has revealed design specs, giving new consumers a sneak peek at the product for the first time.

OnePlus has announced that when the OnePlus 12R debuts in 2024, it will come in two colors, available to customers around the globe. The OnePlus 12R is going to be launched in Cool Blue and Iron Gray, each with its own finish — Cool Blue will have a glossy finish, while Iron Gray will appear matte. The metal frame of both options will be matte in order to reduce the chances of it slipping out of your hand.

OnePlus also kept the user experience in mind when designing the new phone. For instance, the Alert Slider — a feature of OnePlus phones that allows you to manage how you receive notifications — has been moved to the left side of the display. This change was made to relocate the integrated antenna system for better performance, specifically while gaming. The OnePlus 12R will debut in North America and Europe on January 23 at the company’s Smooth Beyond Belief event.

Source: OnePlus

Although OnePlus has been in operation for about 10 years, it has upped its efforts recently towards expanding elsewhere around the globe. The OnePlus 12 line of phones is expected to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoCs, as well as 12GB of RAM. Although the OnePlus 12R may be a lite version of the Pro, it’s still expected to pack a punch. With ample battery capacity and heavy-duty processing capabilities, the device will be more than suited for gaming. When the US model launches, it is predicted to undercut its flagship sibling in cost, but the price has not been confirmed. Regardless, it’s likely that the device will be significantly more affordable than some of the flagship models from dominant manufacturers in the US.

Even if you don’t need a new phone, the entrance of a new player in the industry is something worth noting. A manufacturer like OnePlus could change how competitors consider everything from pricing to device design. When it comes time for you to start looking for a new phone again, the impact of OnePlus will likely be more evident — for better or worse.