Not everyone can spend big money on flagship devices, so many choose mid-range options. When it comes to mid-range phones, the OnePlus 12R is a top choice. Although it may not be the latest, the OnePlus 12R offers an impressive array of features that make it a compelling option. Let's dive into what makes the OnePlus 12R a great choice and why it remains a cut above the competition.

2:43 Read our review OnePlus 12R: A real flagship killer for $500 A phone that packs all the power you need for the price you want to pay

8 A big and bright display

Stunning visuals with a high resolution, high refresh rate, and ultra-bright display

While most budget smartphones cut corners on display quality, the OnePlus 12R does not. This smartphone has a big 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 1,264 x 2,780 pixel resolution and a 120Hz high refresh rate. What's great about this display is that it offers the same 4,500 nits peak brightness as the flagship OnePlus 12, making it perfect for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision playback.

Whether gaming, streaming, or scrolling through Instagram, the OnePlus 12R delivers an exceptional display experience that's hard to beat at this price.

7 Premium build quality with durable materials

A solid build that feels as good as it looks

The OnePlus 12R doesn't compromise on build quality. Like many premium flagship phones, it's equipped with the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for display protection. It also features a metal aluminum frame and a glass back, giving it a sturdy, high-end feel. While it may not offer top-tier dust and water resistance, its IP64 rating is more than adequate for handling splashes in the rain or the occasional poolside party.

6 Powerful processor paired with ample RAM

Enjoy smooth performance and multitasking

The standout feature of the OnePlus 12R is its chipset. While many devices in this segment use mid-range processors, the OnePlus 12R is equipped with Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Although it isn't the latest model, it's a top-performing processor, powering premium devices like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is built on a 4nm architecture for improved efficiency and power. Its Cortex cores deliver exceptional performance, while the Adreno 740 GPU ensures smooth graphics and a lag-free gaming experience. With 16GB of RAM, the OnePlus 12R handles multitasking effortlessly. The OnePlus 12R offers outstanding value for its price, outperforming other smartphones in its segment.

5 Software and thermal optimizations for peak performance

Keep your phone running cool and fast

In addition to its powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the OnePlus 12R features the company's proprietary Trinity Engine, which ensures smooth system performance. The device has a large vapor chamber that dissipates heat, keeping temperatures cool and maintaining optimal performance for long gaming sessions.

4 Sufficient Android upgrades

While brands like Samsung and Google offer up to seven years of OS upgrades for their smartphones, the OnePlus 12R provides up to four years of upgrades, including three major Android updates. However, this isn't necessarily a drawback.

The OnePlus 12R launched with Android 14 and will be supported through Android 17, along with security updates extending into 2028. While you can argue that with the phone's specifications, it is supported for a longer period. We believe OnePlus offers sufficient upgrades for users who plan to keep their phones for several years and those who tend to upgrade every few years.

3 A high-quality camera system

Flagship-level photography at a low price

Turning to the back of the OnePlus 12R, you'll find a flagship-quality camera system. Its primary camera is a 50MP sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, and OIS. Accompanying it is an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 112-degree field of view and a 2MP macro sensor for close-up shots. While it doesn't have the Hasselblad color tuning found on other OnePlus flagship models, the OnePlus 12R delivers impressive results, even in low-light conditions.

2 Control home appliances with the IR blaster

Manage your devices with a built-in universal remote

One feature that sets the OnePlus 12R apart from most smartphones sold in the US is its built-in IR blaster. After setting it up, this handy tool allows you to use your OnePlus 12R as a remote control for home appliances, including TVs, air conditioners, and fans. It's an incredibly convenient feature. We hope more brands follow OnePlus' lead by incorporating this feature into their devices.

1 Industry-leading battery and charging capabilities

Reliable battery life and superfast charging

OnePlus is known for big batteries and fast charging, and the OnePlus 12R is no exception. It packs the largest battery ever in a OnePlus device (a massive 5,500mAh cell), surpassing the flagship OnePlus 12 and most mid-range phones available in the US. Android Police reviewer Will Sattelberg was super happy with the OnePlus 12R's battery life, and you'll likely be just as impressed.

The charging capabilities are impressive. The 12R supports 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging, like the OnePlus 12, allowing it to go from 0 to 100% in under 30 minutes. So, you can plug it in while getting ready in the morning and have enough power for the entire day. While it doesn't support wireless charging, the ultra-fast wired charging makes up for it.

OnePlus 12R offers premium features without the flagship price tag

The OnePlus 12R offers tremendous value for the price. It lacks some of the advanced AI features seen on competing devices like the Google Pixel 8a. Still, if you're looking for a smartphone with an amazing display, a large battery with fast charging, and powerful internal hardware, the OnePlus 12R is hard to beat.