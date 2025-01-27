Summary OxygenOS 15 is now available on various OnePlus phones, including the older OnePlus 11.

In a second update for the OnePlus 12R, the company has included features like support for calling nearby devices without internet, and Touch to Share.

This update is rolling out gradually across regions.

Of all the OnePlus phones in the company's lineup, most have received the latest OTA update to OxygenOS 15, which is based on Android 15. This version started rolling out to users in the beta channel in October last year, and the stable version is now available on a slew of phones, including the older OnePlus 11. It brought several cool features like support for calling nearby devices even in the absence of cellular internet or mobile networks, but they were just released for the OnePlus 12R.

OxygenOS 15 packs many useful features for users this year, including a healthy dose of AI stuff like notes and reply recommendations, and the switch to Google Gemini as the default voice assistant. It also focuses on improving the overall speed of the UI while giving the visual elements a slight overhaul.

The OnePlus 12 already got this update earlier this month, as did the 12R, but apparently the latter didn't receive all the features, some of which are also available on a few Oppo phones. NotebookCheck spotted OnePlus pushing another update for the 12R, also based on Android 15 and OxygenOS 15. This one completes the picture — support for the BeaconLink app that allows users to call nearby devices without cellular or Wi-Fi networks. While the list of compatible devices and range is limited to around 500m, this feature can come in handy in emergency situations.

You need to be on OxygenOS 15 already

The other cool feature added to the OnePlus 12's repertoire with this update has to be the Touch to Share feature, which gives AirDrop-like convenience in sharing files with devices running Android as well as iOS. It also bumps your device up to the latest Android security patch from January 2025, with some system stability improvements thrown in for good measure.

However, it is worth noting that your OnePlus 12R running OxygenOS 14 is not going to support this software build directly. You first need to install the Android 15 build released earlier, because only devices running those are compatible with the latest update bearing version number 5.0.0.500. The update is specific for devices in North America and India, while the global version is available to users in the EU, and other countries.

It is a phased rollout, so if it isn't available already, we suggest waiting a few days.