OnePlus 12R is a midrange device that has no business being this powerful. Everything from the top-notch display to the fluid UI of OnePlus' budget flagship feels great. As someone who's used Samsung's ecosystem for the last decade, I've never been more excited about stepping outside my comfort zone with the OnePlus 12R. Here are my favorite features and why I'm excited about what OnePlus has planned for the OnePlus 13.

2:43 Read our review OnePlus 12R: A real flagship killer for $500 A phone that packs all the power you need for the price you want to pay

8 OnePlus 12R's display and refresh rate

A vibrant display without compromising eye comfort

Since I use my devices for mobile gaming, I value a high refresh rate, reasonable temperatures, and an exceptionally vibrant display. I am highly partial to AMOLED displays because of the high refresh rates and fast response times.

The OnePlus 12R has everything I want: a ProXDR 1.5K AMOLED display with sharp colors, 120Hz refresh rate with a smart system that prevents battery drain, and optimized performance (including a built-in performance mode when you launch games from the games app) to keep the phone's internal temperature under control. It's my favorite phone for playing Genshin Impact, a demanding mobile title.

Close

The OnePlus 12R has an Ultra Anti-Flickering option that compromises between PWM and DC-Dimming. PWM flickering can be noticeable at lower brightness. I find it relieving as someone sensitive to this and who suffers from headaches from previous Samsung devices' subtle flickering.

7 OnePlus 12R's battery life and capacity

OnePlus reached new heights with the battery

The battery life on the OnePlus 12R is phenomenal. It contains a 5,500mAh battery, the highest capacity OnePlus has achieved with its flagships. I use my OnePlus 12R to play HoYoverse games and flip through productivity and social apps, and the battery lasts a few days with moderate usage. My Galaxy S23 dips lower with similar usage, often needing more charging time than the OnePlus 12R. The OnePlus 12, the slightly better version of the OnePlus 12R (especially in the camera department), also tops the phones with exceptional batteries list.

6 OnePlus 12R's 100W SuperVOOC charging

Ultra-fast charging speeds mean little to no downtime

It takes around 15 minutes to get my phone at almost full charge. I use my phone for everything: bedtime alarm, browsing, and snapping photos. So, I need high uptime. The OnePlus 12R's 100W SuperVOOC charging helps get me there with its built-in smart charging. It also has a charging limit option you can enable so that your phone doesn't surpass 80% charging. It's speedy and efficient.

5 OnePlus 12R's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip

A noticeable upgrade from Gen 1

Source: Snapdragon

It isn't the newest and most powerful Snapdragon chipset. Still, for $500 (or $600 for the 16GB OnePlus 12R model), you will be more than happy with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Couple it with 16GB of RAM, and you're gaming comfortably with this phone. I prefer this over Google's Tensor chip by a mile, and older generations of Exynos were a mixed bag for CPU/GPU performance. However, Samsung has improved the Exynos chipset since.

4 OnePlus 12R's Aqua Touch technology

A bit of moisture doesn't dampen experiences

The OnePlus 12R has Aqua Touch embedded into the touch display. It allows the phone to detect when water droplets are on the screen or when you touch the device with wet hands. It adjusts the sensitivity when using the phone in those conditions. Even if the phone proves more than functional in those conditions, it doesn't mean you should use your phone in the rain.

I find it practical to use when it's snowing. If a snowflake lands on your screen, you can still scroll through your phone and reply to messages. It also helps when trying to resume browsing after a swim. The OnePlus 12R has an IP64 rating, meaning it can withstand some water and is dust resistant. Still, it isn't a phone you should submerge in water. It adds a nice detail that's only in the OnePlus 12 series.

3 OnePlus 12R's Dual Cryo-velocity VC Cooling

It keeps the phone cool while gaming

It's important for gaming to have your phone cooled and not overclocking. The OnePlus 12R has a Dual Cryo-velocity VC with Laval nozzle technology. It improves heat dissipation efficiency so that your phone maintains performance. It lets me play AAA games comfortably without plugging in an external phone cooler. The OnePlus 12R doesn't replace top Android gaming phones in performance, but it packs a powerful punch for a midrange option.

2 OnePlus 12R's physical size

Not too big, but not too small

I like big phones, but not as big as tablets. My first Galaxy phone was the Note II until I downsized to the Galaxy S7 in 2016. The regular S series still feels too small. The OnePlus is 6.78 inches and has a 2,780 x 1,264 pixels resolution. The phone is sturdy, and the sides are perfectly curved, which makes it seem slimmer than it is. If you drop it accidentally, it isn't the end of the world, but consider using a decent phone case. The OnePlus 12R's size is just right.

1 OnePlus 12R's selling point isn't AI

AI features haven't made it to the forefront, at least not yet

While the lack of AI features may be a con for some, it's a pro for me. You don't have to use Galaxy AI and Gemini equivalents. OxygenOS 15 will begin to surface when the beta rolls out on October 30th. The upcoming OS will bring a slew of AI features.

Though the OnePlus 12R comes with OxygenOS 14, OnePlus promises three years of platform updates and four years of security updates.

You can expect OnePlus to see AI tools elevating creativity to powerful AI-assisted search. Gemini is also coming. However, this also means that OnePlus will depart from its lack of AI software. Hopefully, when these features arrive on OnePlus 12R devices, they will enhance the experience without being overwhelming.

OnePlus 12R is my favorite midrange phone

The OnePlus 12R is considered a budget option, but the company makes you forget that with all the options available out of the box. It's as potent as other flagships and trumps other midrange phones. The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE and the Google Pixel 8a have better software (the Pixel 8a has less bloatware, and I have a One UI bias). Still, the OnePlus 12R has fantastic features that make it my preferred pickup out of this year's trio.