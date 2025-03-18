OnePlus 12R $350 $500 Save $150 The OnePlus 12R is the cheaper sibling of the OnePlus 12, delivering almost the same experience as the flagship at a lower price point. It achieves this using a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a 6.78-inch FHD+ OLED display, and a beefy 5,500mAh battery. $350 at Best Buy

OnePlus has done a great job over the past few years, simplifying its smartphone lineup, introducing some of the best phones you can buy, while also having some of the lowest prices when compared to most of its competitors. The OnePlus 12R is our current favorite when it comes to midrange phones, besting devices from Samsung, Motorola, and even Google.

Not only does it have a sleek and modern design, but it also packs some fantastic specifications as well. But what really pushes it over the top is its excellent price tag, which usually comes in at just $500. The phone offers plenty of bang for your buck, but this recent discount takes things to a new level, with Best Buy offering a steep discount that knocks the phone down to just $350 for a limited time.

What's great about the OnePlus 12R?

In our review of the OnePlus 12R, a few things really stood out for us, like its top-tier display, excellent performance, fantastic battery life, and price. These qualities only get amplified as the price gets even cheaper for this phone, making it a no-brainer if you're looking to buy something new.

As far as the hardware, you're getting a phone that has a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. This particular model comes with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It also features a large 5,500mAh battery, 80W wired charging, and an IP54 rating to protect against dust and moisture.

When it comes to cameras, you're getting a 50MP main shooter, 8MP ultrawide, along with a 2MP macro. These aren't the best cameras that we've seen on a smartphone, but they'll get the job done. And when it comes to software, OxygenOS is set to get three years of updates from the time of its release, which means you still have plenty of years left.

For the most part, it's really hard to complain about this phone when it's $500, let alone its new price of just $350. Just be sure to act quickly because a deal like this won't be around for long.