Besides the likes of Google and Samsung, OnePlus is one of the few major players left in the Android ecosystem in the US. While the company's flagship phones can't rival the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra or the iPhone 14 Pro Max in camera specs or features, they undercut the competition with their amazing price-to-performance ratio. And that's good enough to make the OnePlus 11 rank highly in our favorite Android phones list.

The OnePlus 11 launched all the way back in early 2023, though, threatening to already make it "old" by the standards of the smartphone world. And while the debut of the 2024 OnePlus flagship, the OnePlus 12, is still a few months away, leaks and rumors surrounding the phone have already started popping up. Now we bring you a roundup of everything we've learned about the OnePlus 12, including its design, specs, and a potential release timeframe.

OnePlus 12: Name, design, and specs

The BBK-owned OnePlus switched to a simpler naming scheme with the launch of the OnePlus 11 in 2023. There was no "Pro" or follow-up "T" model, just the regular 11. For 2024, the company is unlikely to change that pattern again, especially with the current one working so well and proving easy to understand.

The OnePlus 12 could look a lot like the OnePlus 11

OnePlus 11 marked the debut of a new design, and with the OnePlus 12, the company seemingly plans to build on it instead of revamping things again. Leaked OnePlus 12 renders show the same rear circular camera island, though the lenses themselves have changed with the addition of a new periscope shooter. The other minor change is the LED flash has moved outside the circular camera island.

From the front, too, the OnePlus 12 resembles the 11 in the renders we've seen. There could be some minor design changes, but they will only be evident when some real-world images of the phone surface online. If you were not too happy with the OnePlus 11's design, the upcoming OnePlus 12 probably won't impress you either, as a radical redesign is out of the question for 2024.

While the OnePlus 12 is at least 4–5 months from launch, we've already heard a bit about what to expect from its hardware thanks to leaks. Like other upcoming 2024 flagships, the phone should run a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with a whopping 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. The display size will apparently remain unchanged at 6.7-inch, with the 2K AMOLED LTPO panel featuring a 120Hz refresh rate.

Battery life could get a solid bump on the OnePlus 12 thanks to a beefy 5400mAh battery — up 400mAh from the OnePlus 11's 5000mAh cell. And for speedy charging, the phone will seemingly feature 100W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

OnePlus 12: Camera

OnePlus phones have never really been known for cameras as their big selling point. While the company has tried to change that in recent years through its Hasselblad partnership, the best camera phones still come from Google, Samsung, and Xiaomi. That's not to say OnePlus phones ship with bad cameras; we were fairly impressed with the OnePlus 11's camera in our review, with its 50MP primary shooter holding up very well in our tests. The phone felt short in the optical zoom department though, as its 32MP telephoto camera only offered 2x zoom.

If the latest OnePlus 12 camera specs leak is correct, the company could finally address this limitation in its 2024 flagship. The phone could ship with a 64MP OV64B sensor offering 3x zoom. While the zoom level won't be as good as the Google Pixel 7 Pro or the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the 3x telephoto shooter should capture notably better photos than what the OnePlus 11 can currently manage.

As for the primary camera, rumors suggest a 50MP Sony IMX9-series 1/1.4" sensor. The ultra-wide camera might also switch to a new sensor with a 50MP resolution. Add the faster ISP of the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, improved processing, and deeper Hasselblad partnership, and the OnePlus 12 might just end up impress you with its imaging performance. Based on all the leaks so far, it appears the camera will be a key focus of the OnePlus 12 — no pun intended.

OnePlus 12: Software

Software quality from OnePlus took a huge hit after its partnership with Oppo. While the merger between OxygenOS and ColorOS was called off, the two skins still share a unified codebase. There are still quite a few issues, but OnePlus has worked hard throughout 2022 to address the bugs with OxygenOS. On the OnePlus 11, things are looking up, with the phone running its Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 that's a lot more stable. Even better, the company's update schedule promises four major OS updates for the device and five years of security patches.

When the OnePlus 12 launches, it will presumably feature Android 14-based OxygenOS 14. It is unclear yet what improvements OnePlus has planned for the next major release of its skin, but expect all the new Android 14 features to be included. The phone's software update policy should be the same as the OnePlus 11, meaning it will get four OS updates after launch.

The OnePlus 11 launched in China right at the beginning of 202, followed by its international spread in February. Rumors indicate the OnePlus 12 could debut even earlier, with a potential China launch slated for December this year. If this turns out to be accurate, the OnePlus 12 could be among the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered Android smartphones to hit market. The international launch could happen a month later, at the beginning of 2024.

We'll know more about the specific date the OnePlus 12 is likely to launch once the rumored timeframe nears. As for pricing, the OnePlus 12 will presumably cost more than the 11. The company surprised us with the OnePlus 11's $800 pricing this year, which was even lower than 2022's OnePlus 10 Pro. However, the faster chip and telescopic camera could push the OnePlus 12's price higher. At minimum, expect a $50 jump in price, though carrier deals and other attractive offers could ultimately negate this hike.

OnePlus 12: An iterative upgrade?

If all the leaks surrounding the OnePlus 12 are correct, the phone won't be some massive departure from the OnePlus 11. This wouldn't be a bad thing, especially since instead of reinventing the wheel, OnePlus could focus on addressing the key issues that plague its 2023 flagship. And if you can't wait until the OnePlus 12 lands, there are plenty of great Android phones you can buy at a similar price, including the excellent Samsung Galaxy S23.