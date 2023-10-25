Summary The upcoming OnePlus 12 is rumored to feature a BOE X1 OLED display with a 2K resolution and a peak brightness of over 2,600 nits, making it the brightest screen in the world.

The 120Hz panel of the OnePlus 12 will consume 13% less power and offer 90% improved performance, thanks to a new Display P1 chip.

The OnePlus 12 is expected to launch in December in China and early next year globally, and may include features like 50W wireless charging, an IR blaster, and a superior 3x telephoto camera.

The best Android phones feature crazy-bright displays with ultra-high resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung's display arm is the leader in OLED technology and supplies screens to almost most smartphone manufacturers. China's BOE has emerged as an alternative OLED supplier for many companies in recent years, though its panels have always been a generation or two behind Samsung. With the upcoming OnePlus 12, though, this might no longer be the case.

In an event in China held on October 24, BOE and OnePlus showcased the X1 OLED panel that the upcoming OnePlus 12 will use. It will seemingly feature a 2K resolution and a peak brightness of over 2,600 nits, making it the "brightest screen in the world." For comparison, the OnePlus 11's display has a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. Even the Google Pixel 8 Pro's screen tops out at 2,400 nits.

Despite these crazy specs, the 120Hz panel will purportedly consume 13% less power while offering 90% improved performance, thanks to a new Display P1 chip.

Interestingly, while the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might ditch the curved screen for good, the OnePlus 12 will continue to use a curved panel.

BOE also claims its X1 OLED is the "world's longest-lasting OLED 2K screen." Further building the hype, OnePlus asserts the display will break 18 records, including 6 technological breakthroughs, though it did not detail them. The company states the panel has secured an A+ rating in DisplayMate's testing.

Seemingly, the device pictured by BOE and OnePlus at the event is the OnePlus 12. If true, OnePlus could bring back the Alert Slider on its next flagship and move the power and volume keys to the right side of the chassis. However, this contradicts the leaked renders of the phone, which show the power button and Alert Slider on the right side. A more reputable source shared these renders, which are more likely to be accurate.

Apart from the OnePlus 12, the BBK-owned firm also confirmed the display specs of the OnePlus Ace 3. This phone will presumably be sold as the OnePlus 12R in India and select Asian markets. It will feature a 1.5K resolution BOE X series OLED panel.

Additionally, OnePlus confirmed, to no one's surprise, that the upcoming OnePlus 12 will use Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

The OnePlus 12 is rumored to launch in China in December this year, with a global debut early next year. A recent leak suggests the phone could fix many of the wrongs of the OnePlus 11 by including 50W wireless charging, an IR blaster, and a vastly superior 3x telephoto camera.