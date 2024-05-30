Summary OnePlus 12 now available in Glacial White, inspired by glaciers and offering a sleek new blended design with a silver camera module.

Mid-cycle color refreshes are common in the industry to renew customer interest in smartphones, similar to Google and Nothing Phone.

OnePlus 12 Glacial White variant launching in India on June 6, 2024.

It may remain exclusive to the Indian market for now.

The OnePlus 12 isn't just the best OnePlus smartphone to date — it's also one of the best Android phones you can buy today. However, unlike other flagship smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Pixel 8 Pro, the OnePlus 12 is available only in limited color options: Flowy Emerald and Silky Black. That was until now. OnePlus today announced that it is bringing a new white color option for the OnePlus 12, called Glacial White, to some international markets.

Similar to the Silky Black variant, the Glacial White colorway features a plain white back without the marble-like finish of the Flowy Emerald variant. The camera module has a silver finish, blending seamlessly with the white finish. The company says the new design is inspired by the "stunning beauty and resilience of glaciers" and represents a "perfect fusion of serenity and power."

While it's not official yet, the OnePlus 12 Glacial White should have the same specifications and features as the other color variants. This means you can expect the same 6.82-inch QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, triple-camera setup, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, large 5,400 mAh battery, and up to 100W fast charging.

Mid-cycle color refreshes are nothing new

Releasing new colors midway through a product's lifecycle is a common tactic in the industry. It helps companies to renew customer interest in their smartphones. Google released a new Mint colorway for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro earlier this year, and just yesterday, Nothing announced a special edition color for the Nothing Phone 2a.

So, what's the catch? Well, the new OnePlus 12 Glacial White variant isn't available yet — it launches in India on June 6, 2024. Moreover, for now, it seems this new color will remain exclusive to the Indian market. There's no information about its launch in Europe or North America yet, but we'll keep you updated as we learn more.