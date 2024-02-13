OnePlus 12 Best overall The OnePlus 12 might not look different from the OnePlus 11, but it features some important upgrades. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is more powerful and more efficient, and this year's OnePlus sports 50W wireless charging. Screen brightness has also been improved, with 4,500 nits peak brightness for better outdoor viewing. Pros Fantastic battery life Gorgeous display 16GB of RAM Cons Sometimes wonky software Poor nighttime photos $800 at Amazon

It may not look like it from the outside, but OnePlus and Samsung made several highly requested improvements under the hood to the OnePlus 12 and Galaxy S24+. OnePlus added long-awaited creature comforts like wireless charging and improved camera quality. Meanwhile, Samsung gave the Galaxy S24+ a display worthy of its flagship price tag. If you’re in the market for a high-end phone for around $1,000, the OnePlus 12 and Galaxy S24+ represent two of the best, but some differences will help you decide which is right for you.

Price, availability, and specs

The OnePlus 12 is available through OnePlus and Amazon, starting at $800. The base configuration features 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, but the company offers a 16GB variant with 512GB of storage for an additional $100. The OnePlus 12 is sold in two colors: Silky Black and Flowy Emerald.

The Samsung Galaxy S24+ is available through Samsung and Best Buy, starting at $1,000. It starts with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, with a 512GB model available for an extra $120. The Galaxy S24+ is offered in various colors, from Onyx Black to Sandstone Orange, with several hues sold exclusively through Samsung’s site.



OnePlus 12 Samsung Galaxy S24+ SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with CPU-Vitalization Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy RAM 12GB or 16GB LPDDR5X 12GB Storage 256GB or 512GB 256GB or 512GB Battery 5,400mAh 4,900mAh Ports USB-C 3.2 USB-C Operating System Android 14 with OxygenOS 14 Android 14 and One UI 6.1 Front camera 32MP, f/2.4 12MP, f/2.2 Rear camera 50MP, f/1.6, OIS main; 48MP, f/2.2 ultrawide; 64MP, f/2.6, OIS, 3x telephoto 50MP, f/1.8 OIS main; 12MP, f/2.2 ultrawide; 10MP, f/2.4 telephoto (3× zoom) Connectivity IR blaster, NFC NFC, UWB Dimensions 164.3 x 75.8 x 9.2mm 158.5 × 76.2 × 7.6mm Colors Flowy Emerald, Silky Black Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, and Sandstone Orange Display type LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz AMOLED, 1-120Hz Weight 220g 197g Charge speed 80W wired (100W international), 50W wireless 45W wired, 15W wireless IP Rating IP65 IP68 Price From $800 $1,000 Stylus No No Display dimensions 6.82", 19.8:9 6.7" Display resolution 3168 x 1440 3120 × 1440 Charge options USB-C SuperVOOC wired, AirVOOC wireless USB-C wired, Qi wireless SIM support Dual nano-SIM slot Nano-SIM and eSIM Cellular connectivity Sub-6 5G, LTE 4G LTE, 5G (sub-6 and mmWave) Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 6e, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.3

Design

Neither company took huge swings with the design for the OnePlus 12 and Galaxy S24+. The OnePlus 12 is eerily similar to the OnePlus 11, with flowing curves and a textured glass back. That’s not necessarily terrible, as the OnePlus 11 was well-received and excellent to hold in hand. The OnePlus 12 shares that feel with a Gorilla Glass Victus 2 display tapering to an aluminum frame. The Flowy Emerald coloring is gorgeous, and we love the subtle marbling on the back glass. The renders don’t do it justice, and if you’re a fan of green, we encourage you to look with your own eyes. In addition, the OnePlus 12 is IP65 waterproof and dustproof, protecting against the elements.

If you’ve seen a Galaxy S22+ or S23+, you’re familiar with the look of the S24+. Even though it’s not new, it’s still a premium design, with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front and back and an aluminum frame. Unlike OnePlus, Samsung has gone away from curved displays and tapered designs, as the Galaxy S24+ sports a flat panel and back glass. Overall, the Galaxy S24+ feels a little sharper against your hand, but you’ll probably want to protect your investment with a case. The S24+ is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance.

Display

The OnePlus 12 sports a gorgeous 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED QHD display refreshing at 120Hz. As companies race to make screens brighter, OnePlus leaps ahead with a mind-boggling 4,500 nits peak brightness on the OnePlus 12. Even in the harshest lighting conditions, we had zero issues viewing the display outdoors. It’s also vibrant, with saturated colors that pop off the panel, making games and content look fantastic. If you’re sensitive to PWM, the OnePlus 12 is noticeably better than the OnePlus 11. While we could easily see flickering on the 11 at dimmer settings, the 12 seems smoother.

Meanwhile, Samsung gave the S24+ a much-needed screen upgrade. We cringed when Samsung put a 1080p panel on the $1,000 Galaxy S23+, but the company has made good this year. The S24+ features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD display refreshing at 120Hz. It’s not as vibrant or saturated as previous Samsung devices, but still an excellent panel with deep contrast. Samsung claims the softer, more natural colors will help limit eye fatigue over time.

Software

If there is a weakness in the OnePlus 12, it’s the software. The phone runs Oxygen OS 14, OnePlus’ latest Android version, out of the box. It’s not a bad experience, but it's not nearly as smooth as OnePlus software from previous years. We would love to see OnePlus return to the pure joy of Oxygen OS 11, but we’re not holding our breath. The OnePlus 12 is still snappy, and long-time Oxygen OS users will feel at home. The company promises four years of updates for the OnePlus 12.

By comparison, One UI 6.1 running on the Galaxy S24+ is fantastic. Over the last few years, Samsung has turned software from a weakness into a strength. One UI is snappy and reliable, with monthly updates coming from Samsung. This year, the company added various AI enhancements, including live call translation and Circle to Search. In addition, the Galaxy S24+ has wireless DeX, a significant advantage if you enjoy using your phone on a bigger display. The Galaxy S24+ will receive major Android updates for seven years, a distinct advantage over the OnePlus 12.

Performance

As expected, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powers the OnePlus 12 and Galaxy S24+. Both devices offer excellent performance, with daily tasks easily handled. If you’re a gamer, the SD8G3 flies, allowing maximum graphics settings at the best frame rates for AAA titles. The OnePlus 12 and Galaxy S24+ utilize vapor chambers to keep things cool and dissipate heat. Samsung increased the size of the S24+ chamber, making it 1.6x larger than the previous S23+.

Meanwhile, OnePlus fitted a massive dual-layer vapor chamber on the OnePlus 12. It covers 9,140mm2 inside the device, resulting in impressive cooling. A cooler device means maintaining higher frame rates and performance longer, which helps during marathon gaming sessions.

Battery life

The lack of wireless charging was a seemingly universal complaint against previous OnePlus devices. OnePlus heard its fans and added 50W wireless charging to the OnePlus 12 — faster than the Galaxy S24+ charges wired. In addition, it can recharge at 80W wired, with an 80W adapter included in the box. It also features 10W reverse wireless charging, a number that creeps it out of gimmick territory. Thankfully, you won’t worry about charging speeds on your OnePlus 12, as battery life is fantastic. It’s capable of well over 8 hours of screen-on time on a single charge, and depending on your usage, you can get two days without plugging it in.

By comparison, the S24+ offers similarly impressive battery life, capable of stretching to two days if needed. Unfortunately, the Samsung device lags in charging speeds, topping out at 45W wired and 15W wireless. It’s incredible to think that 45W is an upgrade over the 25W we were used to from Samsung, but the company continues to limit charging speeds on new devices — the ghost of the Galaxy Note 7 must still haunt them.

Camera

OnePlus focused on improved camera performance with the OnePlus 12, further evolving the company’s partnership with Hasselblad. The phone features three cameras: a 50MP main shooter, a 64MP 3x periscope zoom lens, and a 48MP ultrawide sensor. Photos are noticeably better than the OnePlus 11 in good lighting. The colors are saturated, and the OP 12 can produce quality images. As with previous devices, things fall apart quickly in less-than-ideal lighting. Dusk and indoor photos can be poor, with nighttime photography resulting in noisy, soft images. The OnePlus 12 can shoot up to 8K video at 24FPS or 4K/60. A 32MP front-facing camera handles selfies.

The Galaxy S24+ also sports a triple camera setup: a 50MP wide-angle lens, a 10MP 3x optical sensor, and a 12MP ultrawide. Daytime photography looks excellent, with accurate colors and clear images. Unlike the OnePlus, the Galaxy S24+’s camera doesn’t fall apart in low lighting, so if you’re a nighttime shutterbug, the Galaxy S24+ is worth a look. It can shoot 8K video at 30FPS or 4K/60. A 12MP sensor in front is used for selfies and video calls.

Which is right for you?

It’s not an easy decision, but the OnePlus 12 offers a premium build, stunning performance, and a gorgeous display for $200 less than the Galaxy S24+. If you want the specs and look of a flagship device without the inflated price tag, the OnePlus 12 should be your next phone.

OnePlus 12 Editor's choice Improved in all the right places When you consider all the OnePlus 12 offers, it makes it a clear choice over the Galaxy S24+, especially for $200 less. It features a gorgeous display and premium build quality, with more RAM and a brighter screen. While the camera still leaves a bit to be desired, it's great that OnePlus added fast wireless charging.

Despite the increased cost, the Galaxy S24+ still has advantages to consider. It features a better camera system and more extended software support. If you keep your phone forever, the comfort of One UI support for years might sway you to the Galaxy S24+.