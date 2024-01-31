OnePlus 12 Editor's choice The OnePlus 12 is a testament to OnePlus's growth, eclipsing its forerunner with a cascade of features. Sporting a top-tier camera system, fast wireless charging, and a mammoth battery, it raises the bar for OnePlus flagships. Factor in enhanced software, superfast wired charging, a stellar display, and impeccable performance, and the OnePlus 12 emerges as an irresistible all-in-one package. Pros Improved cameras Wireless charging Faster chipset Cons OxygenOS still has some bugs No IP68 rating Camera software could mature further $800 at OnePlus

The lackluster reception that the OnePlus 10T got in 2022 left many questioning the brand's commitment to never settling. However, the OnePlus 11 emerged as a beacon of hope, signaling a triumphant return to form. With a striking new design, an enhanced camera system, and an improved software experience, the OnePlus 11 deservingly secured its position among the best Android phones.

Now, with the introduction of the OnePlus 12, the brand takes another bold step forward. While it may seem like a direct successor to the OnePlus 11, a closer look reveals that the OnePlus 12 is a significant evolution, serving as the successor to the OnePlus 10 Pro in spirit. It brings back many 'Pro' features that were conspicuously absent from OnePlus flagships in recent years, albeit with a price bump to match. If you're confused between these two phones, here's everything you need to know to make your decision easier.

Price, availability, and specs

The OnePlus 11, launched in February 2023, is still available unlocked on Amazon, Best Buy, and the official OnePlus website. Officially priced at $700 (8GB/128GB) and $800 (16GB/256GB), the OnePlus 11 gets semi-regular price cuts down to $600 and $630, respectively, and could go even cheaper now that the OnePlus 12 is out.

Moving on to the OnePlus 12, this was announced in China in December 2023, and finally made its global debut in January 2024. The OnePlus 12 features an upgraded 12GB/256GB base configuration and is priced at $800. For those seeking higher specs, there's a 16GB/512GB variant priced at $900. Pre-order benefits included a complimentary storage upgrade to 512GB and trade-in offers of up to $700 in value.



OnePlus 12 OnePlus 11 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with CPU-Vitalization Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 12GB or 16GB LPDDR5X 8GB or 16GB Storage 256GB or 512GB 128GB or 256GB Battery 5,400mAh 5,000mAh Ports USB-C 3.2 USB-C 2.0 Operating System Android 14 with OxygenOS 14 Android 14 with Oxygen OS 14 Front camera 32MP, f/2.4 16MP, f/2.4 Rear camera 50MP, f/1.6, OIS main; 48MP, f/2.2 ultrawide; 64MP, f/2.6, OIS, 3x telephoto 50MP, f/1.8 main; 48MP, f/2.2 ultrawide; 32MP, f/2.0, 2x telephoto Connectivity IR blaster, NFC NFC Dimensions 164.3 x 75.8 x 9.2mm 163.1 x 74.1 x 8.5 mm Colors Flowy Emerald, Silky Black Titan Black, Emerald Green Display type LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz Weight 220g 205g Charge speed 80W wired (100W international), 50W wireless 80W wired (US), 100W wired (international) IP Rating IP65 IP64 Price From $800 From $700 Stylus No No Display dimensions 6.82", 19.8:9 6.7" Display resolution 3168 x 1440 1440 x 3216 Charge options USB-C SuperVOOC wired, AirVOOC wireless USB-C SuperVOOC wired SIM support Dual nano-SIM slot Dual SIM (Nano SIM and eSIM) Cellular connectivity Sub-6 5G, LTE 5G, LTE Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.3

Build and design

Subtle, sensible improvements

At first glance, the OnePlus 12 looks almost unchanged from its predecessor, but there are some meaningful differences. The OnePlus 12 is subtly wider, a smidge thicker, and it seems to have hit the gym, gaining about 15 grams of weight. While these alterations don't drastically affect the in-hand feel, both devices, being sizable, benefit from their curved front and back design, offering a more comfortable grip compared to their flat-edged competitors.

Both phones have a Gorilla Glass 5 back paired with an aluminum frame, but the front glass on the OnePlus 12 has been upgraded to Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The distinctive circular camera island design persists, though the OnePlus 12's iteration exudes a touch of class with the base color now being matched to the phone's back, a raised metallic ring around the island, and a refined "H" logo instead of the full Hasselblad branding on OnePlus 11.

Both phones are available in OnePlus's staple black and green colorways, but the green "Flowy Emerald" variant on the OnePlus 12 features a captivating two-tone marbled finish. For some reason, OnePlus decided to shuffle the button placement on the OnePlus 12, relocating the volume buttons to the right edge alongside the power button, while the alert slider now finds its home on the left side.

The OnePlus 12's Type-C port has been upgraded to USB 3.2, flaunting faster data transfer speeds than its predecessor's USB 2.0 port. Another functional boost comes in the form of an improved IP65 rating on the OnePlus 12, stepping up from its predecessor's IP64 rating. Although it can't handle water immersion like most flagship smartphones that are IP68-rated, the OnePlus 12 still holds its ground against rainfall and spills, providing a degree of protection that aligns with real-world usage scenarios.

Lastly, the OnePlus 12 also packs an IR blaster, which can help your phone act like a remote control for home appliances that don't offer internet connectivity.

Display

Shining brighter than ever

The OnePlus 12 embraces a slightly larger 6.82-inch screen, a subtle uptick from the OnePlus 11's 6.7-inch canvas. Both devices feature QHD (1440p) resolution, utilizing similar AMOLED LTPO 120Hz panels with an adaptive refresh rate that can go down to 1Hz. The OnePlus 12's centered punch-hole cutout is a minor change from its predecessor's top-left corner placement.

The OnePlus 12 made a lot of headlines with its 4,500 nits of peak brightness, which is over three times the OnePlus 11's peak of 1,300 nits. However, fret not about needing sunglasses – this brilliance is selectively deployed in small areas during HDR content consumption, sparing our precious retinas from an unintended barbecue.

The OnePlus 12's screen is also brighter in regular usage though, boasting a slightly higher typical brightness of 600 nits (compared to the OnePlus 11's 500 nits) and a respectable 1,600 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM). Both phones can stream Dolby Vision and HDR10+ content on supported applications, and the added brightness would definitely help the OnePlus 12 offer an impeccable multimedia experience.

The OnePlus 12 also introduces Aqua Touch, a nifty feature aimed at easing touchscreen navigation in wet conditions. Whether it's wet fingers or using your phone in the rain, the OnePlus 12 could easily handle tasks like unlocking the phone with a pattern and scrolling the screen during our review. In contrast, the OnePlus 11 faced a few hiccups with the same challenges as most smartphones do.

Delving into a more nuanced feature, the OnePlus 12 introduces support for 2,160Hz PWM dimming, a noteworthy upgrade aimed at reducing eye strain and potential headaches caused by screen flickering. In comparison, its predecessor, the OnePlus 11, adheres to the more common 360Hz PWM frequency. For the audiophiles still mourning the absence of a 3.5mm headphone jack, both phones compensate with a robust audio experience through dual stereo speakers.

Performance and battery

Power for days

When it comes to performance, OnePlus has a track record of pushing the envelope. The OnePlus 11 set a benchmark with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and blazing-fast UFS 4.0 storage (available on the 256GB variant). Now, the OnePlus 12 steps in with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and UFS 4.0 storage across all variants. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 introduces notable improvements in mobile gaming and throws in generative AI and machine learning capabilities. However, the 8 Gen 2 is no slouch either and still offers enough power to handle anything and everything you can throw at it.

Both these phones are veritable speed demons, effortlessly handling casual app scrolling or extended sessions of the latest graphics-intensive games, and the OnePlus 12 introduces a brand-new vapor cooling system for improved thermal management. But unless gaming is a significant part of your routine, the performance difference might not be a game-changer.

Switching to battery life, the OnePlus 11's 5,000mAh cell delivered dependable full-day usage that could stretch further with moderate use. The OnePlus 12 goes above and beyond by breaking the 5,000mAh barrier with its 5,400mAh battery, ensuring stellar battery life. Wired charging speeds remain top-notch, with both phones equipped with an 80W charger that can power up the devices from 0 to 100% in less than 30 minutes.

Yet, the standout feature of the OnePlus 12 is the welcome return of wireless charging, a feature absent even in the $1,700 OnePlus Open. The OnePlus 12 supports high-speed 50W wireless charging, reaching from zero to 100% in just under an hour with OnePlus' AirVOOC wireless charger. Using standard Qi chargers with the OnePlus 12 will give you 15W wireless charging.

Additionally, the OnePlus 12 introduces 10W reverse wireless charging for topping up compatible accessories.

Software experience

Reclaiming lost glory

OxygenOS, once the golden child of Android software skins, experienced a bit of a rollercoaster ride during its integration with Oppo's ColorOS UI. However, the tide turned with OxygenOS 13 and continues with OxygenOS 14, refining the user experience and addressing earlier issues. The OnePlus 11 initially shipped with Android 13 and OxygenOS 13, subsequently being updated to Android 14 and OxygenOS 14 – which is the out-of-the-box experience for the OnePlus 12.

Both devices are promised four years of OS upgrades, meaning the OnePlus 12 is set to receive an additional year of Android updates compared to the OnePlus 11, which will reach its update zenith with OxygenOS 17 in 2027. In terms of software, you can expect practically the same experience across both devices. Navigating OxygenOS is a smooth ride – animations are fluid, app operations are seamless, and the plethora of customization options allows users to tailor their experience.

It's worth noting that OxygenOS, despite its improvements, may lack some of the integrated features found in competitors like Samsung or Google that often boast more comprehensive ecosystems, including tighter integration with smart home devices, advanced AI functionalities, and robust digital assistant capabilities. OnePlus, traditionally known for its straightforward and efficient approach, is more suited for users who value a clean, responsive interface with a dash of customization.

Cameras

Strong strides forward

Cameras have historically been OnePlus's Achilles' heel. The partnership with Hasselblad, initiated with the OnePlus 9 series, aimed to address this, but it wasn't until the OnePlus 11 that the camera outputs truly hit their stride.

Building on this momentum, the OnePlus 12 introduces significant hardware upgrades. The highlight is the "industry-first" customized Sony LYT-808 main camera, sporting a sizable 1/1.4-inch sensor. This generous size allows it to capture 50% more light than the OnePlus 11's 50MP IMX890 main sensor, translating to notably improved performance in low-light or back-lit scenarios.

Another addition is the 64MP periscope telephoto camera on the OnePlus 12, offering 3x optical zoom, 6x in-sensor zoom, and an ambitious 120x "Hybrid Zoom." This addresses a key limitation of the OnePlus 11, which featured a 2x telephoto lens, making it basically redundant for long-distance zooming.

Both phones share a 48MP ultrawide camera with autofocus capabilities, facilitating impressive macro shots. The selfie hardware also sees an upgrade from 16MP to 32MP. The real game-changer, however, is the addition of 4K selfie video recording, a feature notably absent in the OnePlus 11.

OnePlus 12 vs. OnePlus 11: Which is right for you?

The OnePlus 12 stands tall as the brand's most complete offering in recent memory, eclipsing its predecessor on multiple fronts. Boasting one of the smoothest Android experiences of the year, complemented by an exceptional display, remarkable battery life, and rapid wired charging, the OnePlus 12 asserts itself as a force to be reckoned with. Its camera setup, a noteworthy improvement, competes admirably with industry rivals, and the revival of wireless charging and an upgraded IP65 rating add to its allure. Impressively, it achieves all this while maintaining a price point lower than many "Pro" flagships.

However, the OnePlus 11 offers a compelling alternative for those willing to forego wireless charging and accept minor camera compromises, especially when found at a discounted price. Delivering performance and a software experience almost on par with the OnePlus 12, it remains one of the smoothest Android contenders in the market, making it an easy recommendation for users prioritizing stellar performance and battery life without breaking the bank.