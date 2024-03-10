Summary OnePlus 12R boasts impressive battery life with a 5,500mAh cell and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, topping up faster than the OnePlus 12.

What happens when two phones are ostensibly nearly identical but priced $300 apart? How much difference does the “upgraded” version make, and is it worth $300 more? With the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, we have two devices with the same design philosophy but focus on specific areas. The OnePlus 12 is the company’s 2024 flagship, designed to excel in every category. The OnePlus 12R focuses on delivering excellent performance and battery life, with many of the features that make the OnePlus 12 a fantastic phone.

While it's easy to compare specs sheets in a head-to-head contest, the real challenge comes down to how they hold up in daily use. How does each phone's respective battery and camera perform in real life, and is the difference big enough to make the OnePlus 12 worth $300 more? Let's find out.

A phone's only as good as its battery life

How long can each OnePlus device carry on for?

I’ve been pleasantly surprised at just how good the OnePlus 12R's battery life is. Companies often cut back on battery capacity, charging speeds, and other essentials, but OnePlus kept everything necessary to deliver excellent battery life. Combining a massive 5,500mAh cell with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 just makes it that much more impressive.

Here’s how the two phones stack up in the charging department:

OnePlus 12 OnePlus 12R Capacity 5,400 mAh 5,500 mAh Wired speed 80W (US) 100W (International) 80W (US) 100W (International) Wireless Speed 50W wireless None Time to full charge 31 minutes 33 minutes mAh/min charge 174 167

The OnePlus 12 series' charging speeds are rapid — seriously rapid. I love that OnePlus equipped the cheaper phone with the same specs as the OnePlus 12, with the only difference in speeds coming down to the larger battery. Even with these changes, the 12R actually came out on top when powering to a full charge. Yes, you do lose wireless charging and reverse wireless charging, but these are much more acceptable trade-offs for the lower price point than they were with the OnePlus 11 last year.

It's also worth noting that I've tested hundreds of phones, and the OnePlus 12R is in the top 10 of all phones I've tested (in terms of my standardized mAh/min testing methodology). The other phones are from OnePlus' sister companies as well as Realme, and aside from Realme, the rest of the phones are significantly more expensive.

What about the display differences and the rest of the package? Here’s how the two phones stack up to each other:



OnePlus 12 OnePlus 12R SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display type LTPO AMOLED, 1-120Hz LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz Display dimensions 6.82", 19.8:9 6.78", 19.5:9 Display resolution 3168 x 1440 2780 × 1264 RAM 12GB or 16GB 8GB or 16GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB or 512GB 128GB or 256GB Ports USB-C USB-C 2.0 Connectivity IR blaster, NFC NFC Dimensions 164.3 x 75.8 x 9.2mm 163.3 x 75.3 x 8.8mm Weight 220g 207g IP Rating IP65 IP54 Price From $800 From $500

There’s little to choose from between the two devices, but there is a small impact on the battery life. The OnePlus 12 has excellent battery life, but the OnePlus 12R is the new endurance champion, albeit only by a small margin.

OnePlus 12 OnePlus 12R Capacity 5,400 mAh 5,500 mAh Video Playback 18 hours 37 mins 19 hours 2 mins Web Browsing 12 hours 42 mins 14 hours 6 mins Gaming 6 hours 55 mins 7 hours 31 mins

The battery life of both devices is market-leading, and the OnePlus 12R is undoubtedly the best all-round package available for under $1,000 if battery life is important to you. This isn't surprising: OnePlus has delivered excellent battery life on its other recent flagship — the OnePlus Open foldable — and it's great to see the company truly living up to its Never Settle moniker.

The OnePlus 12R is an impressive device; if you all need excellent battery life, it delivers everything you need. However, if the camera is equally important to you, you might want to hold off on hitting the buy button just yet — there are some pretty significant differences coming your way.

The biggest difference might be the camera

But my personal preference might shock you

The most noticeable difference between these two phones is the camera. While they both technically have a triple camera setup, the actual camera hardware is significantly different across all three cameras on both devices.

Here’s how the cameras match up on paper:



OnePlus 12 OnePlus 12R Front camera 32MP, f/2.4 16MP Rear camera 50MP, f/1.6, OIS main; 48MP, f/2.2 ultrawide; 64MP, f/2.6, OIS, 3x telephoto 50MP, f/1.8 main; 8MP, f/2.2 ultrawide; 2MP, f/2.4 macro

Yes, both phones feature three cameras, but the OnePlus 12R is designed to take acceptable photos, while the OnePlus 12 is designed to excel at photography. That doesn’t mean the OnePlus 12R camera is subpar, and as we know, there’s more to cameras than just the specs, so how do they fare in real-world testing?

All galleries in this article are ordered OnePlus 12 first, followed by the OnePlus 12R, and so on.

The variety of photos in this gallery shows little discernible difference between the two phones unless you look closely. There is more detail in the OnePlus 12 photos, but I actually prefer the color balance on the OnePlus 12R photos. The differences are minute, and either phone takes good enough photos to share on social media.

In lower light conditions, the OnePlus 12R struggles a little more than the OnePlus 12 but still proves to be a capable shooter. In fact, I prefer the lit-up building photo captured on the OnePlus 12R versus the regular OnePlus 12.

When comparing these photos, my biggest surprise was that I prefer the OnePlus 12R portrait photos. The 2MP depth camera seems to help the 12R capture better depth-of-field, and I’m impressed that it’s as capable as the OnePlus 12 in portrait mode.

The OnePlus 12 has three portrait mode zoom options – 1x, 2x, and 3x – while the OnePlus 12R only offers 1x. Both photos feature the same adjustable depth of field options to customize the photo, so it’s exactly how you want it.