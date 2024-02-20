Quick Answer : No, the OnePlus 12 does not have UWB.

With a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a bright and beautiful display, great battery life, and a solid camera system, the OnePlus 12 is a stunning device. It has the power and specs you need and is easily among the best Android phones available today.

It's not a perfect device, though, as it's missing a few features. Compared to a device like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, the OnePlus 12 lacks a UWB (Ultra-wideband), which is currently a niche feature, but you may just want to have it at some point in the future.

What exactly is UWB?

When you think of wireless communication, technologies like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC will likely be the first ones that you think of. Much like the previously mentioned wireless standards, UWB is a short-range wireless communication standard that is becoming increasingly more common in the marketplace. UWB uses short pulses over a wide bandwidth range.

UWB excels in a couple of key areas that make it a powerful and highly capable communication form. Currently, it provides excellent accuracy and precision when it comes to location. UWB is so precise, it can determine your location down to about 4 inches at up to 600 feet away. It's also very resistant to interference from other electronics and structures that can plague technologies like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Thanks to its location accuracy, UWB in smartphones is used in a couple of ways. Over the past few years, more and more automakers have begun utilizing UWB technology. Cars with UWB allow you to use your phone for basic functions, such as locking or unlocking your car doors or starting the car without the need for your car keys. Your car can even detect your device approaching and automatically unlock.

In addition to vehicle access, Android uses UWB for enhanced file transfer capabilities, tracking devices like the Samsung SmartTag 2 to give you pinpoint location accuracy, and recognizing smart home devices to automatically trigger things like opening garage doors when you arrive home.

Devices that currently have UWB

The OnePlus 12 is a great device. But for some people, the lack of UWB is a deal-breaker. If you are in the market for a new device and would like to utilize your UWB-capable devices, then you only have a few options at the moment. Google, Samsung, and Apple make up the shortlist of manufacturers incorporating UWB into their devices.

The Samsung Galaxy S series has had UWB in its Plus and Ultra models since the Galaxy S21+ and the Z Fold series has had it since the Z Fold 2. Google has incorporated it in the flagship Pixel series since the Pixel 6, and it can also be found in the Pixel Fold and the Pixel Tablet. However, the Pixel A series doesn't have UWB capabilities. If you are a fan of Apple's devices, every iPhone since the iPhone 11 has had UWB except the iPhone SE.

If you don't need UWB, you shouldn't hesitate to buy a device like the OnePlus 12. But if you need UWB or plan on using it at some point, there are some great Android alternatives, like the Pixel 8 Pro.