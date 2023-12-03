We enter into December with an Android Police podcast that tackles the big issues in our industry. And no, there isn't a hint of punchline there. Casetify is accused of plagiarism in its churn-and-burn quest to profit from phone cases while Google is accused of planting stories about how unsafe Fortnite is while actually failing to address how bad gaming on Android really is. Throw in a dose of OnePlus 12 pre-launch hype (it's our hook for the site post, hi!) and a dash of the impossible premium connected TV stick that's actually good and you have a jam-packed show.
03:39 | Jerry Got Rigged
- Casetify allegedly ripped off Dbrand's Teardown skins
- Dbrand's new X-ray skins let you see the guts of your devices, sort of
- Casetify might have swiped its case designs from more than just Dbrand
23:43 | Peeking into the News
31:56 | One Good TV
- Walmart has a new $15 streaming stick with Google TV
- Sonos wants to challenge Google on the headphones and set-top box front
44:36 | Reddit
47:34 | Epic v. Google
- Google wanted to buy Fortnite maker Epic Games to hype up Stadia
- Activision Blizzard had a plan — or ploy — to launch its own Android game store - The Verge
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader, Ara Wagoner, and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com