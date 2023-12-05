Summary The OnePlus 12 is launching earlier than the OnePlus 11, featuring the same design with minor tweaks and a larger 6.82-inch display with impressive brightness.

The phone is powered by a faster and more efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, paired with up to 24GB RAM and 1TB storage.

The OnePlus 12 includes cutting-edge hardware, such as a triple-camera setup with improved image sensors, Hasselblad tuning, and a beefy 5,400mAh dual-cell battery with 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

OnePlus typically launches a new flagship phone in the first quarter of the year, though it has been bringing forward the release timeline for the last few years. With the OnePlus 12, the BBK-owned firm is bringing forward that timeline even further, launching the phone in China almost a month earlier than the OnePlus 11. The launch comes after weeks of the company teasing different aspects of the phone, including highlighting its design, super bright display, and key internal specs.

The OnePlus 12 retains the same design as its predecessor with minor tweaks for a better in-hand feel. This also means the large circular camera housing at the rear is intact. The IP rating is slightly better at IP65, though it still falls short of the best Android phones.

OnePlus has moved the Alert Slider to the left of the chassis, making it even easier to reach. While the phone's design has remained unchanged, the display size has increased to 6.82 inches, up from the OnePlus 11's 6.7-inch panel. The BOE OLED panel purportedly hits a peak brightness of 4,500 nits and supports Dolby Vision, 10-bit color depth, and 2160Hz PWM dimming. Apparently, you can use the display even when it is wet.

Source: OnePlus Weibo

Ticking inside the OnePlus 12 is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which claims to use a 30% faster Kryo CPU and 25% faster GPU while being 10% more efficient. OnePlus says the phone uses an enhanced cooling system for higher sustained performance. The Qualcomm chip is paired with up to a whopping 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

OnePlus 12 The OnePlus 12 builds on the OnePlus 11 in all key areas. While the design is unchanged, the phone features a bigger 6.82-inch display with an insane peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip inside the phone is more powerful while also being 10% more power efficient. This is backed by a bigger 5,400mAh battery with 100W fast charging. SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Display 6.82-inch 120Hz AMOLED RAM 12GB, 16GB, 24GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery 5400mAh Front camera 32MP f/2.4 Rear camera 50MP f/1.6 with OIS, 48MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 64MP f/2.6 3x telephoto shooter with OIS Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, IR blaster, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Dimensions 164.3 x 75.8 x 9.2mm Colors Black, Green, Silver Weight 220g IP Rating IP65 Charge options 100W wired, 50W wireless

Powering the phone is a beefy 5,400mAh dual-cell battery, which supports 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The last few flagship OnePlus phones have missed out on wireless charging, but with the OnePlus 12, the company is not only bringing back the feature but surpassing the competition with its insane speeds, though you must get an AIRVOOC charger to enjoy the 50W wireless charging.

While you still get a triple-camera setup on the OnePlus 12, the company uses newer image sensors for better image quality. A 50MP Sony LYT808 shooter does duty as the primary camera, a 48MP IMX481 is used for the ultra-wide camera, and a 64MP OV64B sensor for the 3x optical shooter. Sitting at the front is a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor for selfies. With Hasselblad's 4th-generation tuning and a faster ISP, the OnePlus 12 should be able to capture better photos than its predecessor.

In China, the OnePlus 12 goes on sale starting December 11, 2023, with prices starting from CNY 4,299. OnePlus also confirmed the phone's global debut is scheduled for early 2024 alongside "other products."