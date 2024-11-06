Key Takeaways OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 15 update to OnePlus 12 models globally, including in North America, India, and Europe.

The update is being rolled out in phases, so some devices may receive it earlier than others, but most users should get the update this week.

OnePlus says the update is missing the AI features it announced, but they will be added later this month.

The Android 15 rollout has been slower than usual, but companies are finally starting to push the update to their devices. Google released Android 15 for Pixel phones in October, and other Android OEMs are now catching up. Earlier this week, Vivo rolled out Android 15 to its X Fold 3 Pro, beating Samsung, which postponed its One UI 7 update until next year. Now, OnePlus is joining the Android 15 club by rolling out OxygenOS 15 to the OnePlus 12.

OnePlus announced in a community post that OnePlus 12 models are now receiving the stable OxygenOS 15 update in North America, India, Europe, and almost every other region where the phone is available. The announcement is a bit of a surprise, as OnePlus only recently launched the Open Beta program for the OnePlus 12 in many regions, with a second beta update just landing for users in India. OnePlus admits the update is arriving sooner than expected — perhaps to keep pace with Vivo, which began rolling out stable Android 15 to its flagships earlier this week.

The rollout is happening in phases as usual, so if you haven’t received it yet, you’ll likely see it later this week. The OxygenOS 15 brings a bunch of updates, like an improved Quick Settings panel, better “Charging limit” controls, Live Alerts, and more options for AOD customization. But the AI features OnePlus hyped up before launch didn’t make it into this update. According to the company, those features “are still being tested and will be gradually integrated in future versions by the end of this month.”

What about other OnePlus phones?

As OnePlus’s latest flagship, the OnePlus 12 is the first to get the Android 15 beta, but other models are right behind. In the OxygenOS 15 Open Beta timeline shared in October, OnePlus announced that the OnePlus 12R is already getting the Open Beta in some regions. Devices like the OnePlus Open and OnePlus Pad 2 will get the beta later this month, while the OnePlus 11 and some mid-range models should see it in December. It’s unclear when these devices will get the stable OxygenOS 15 update.