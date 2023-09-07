Summary The OnePlus 12 smartphone is expected to launch later in 2023, and new leaks show us a clearer look at the design.

New CAD renders of the OnePlus 12 have been released, showing a design that is more similar to the OnePlus 11 than originally thought.

The rear camera configuration of the OnePlus 12 appears to be a four-lens setup, with a possible depth sensor.

It's no secret to anyone by this point that OnePlus is planning to launch a new smartphone soon. The OnePlus 12, the long-awaited successor to the OnePlus 11 and what will likely become one of the best phones of 2024, is closer than ever, and we're beginning to learn more details about the phone. Unofficial CAD renders leaked a couple of months ago, showing a rough look at the upcoming smartphone from multiple angles. Now, though, we have new CAD renders, and these ones might look a lot closer to what will eventually be announced by OnePlus.

Renowned leaker OnLeaks has published revised renders of the OnePlus 12 on MySmartPrice, showing the phone from multiple angles. It appears that the renders we saw earlier were not entirely accurate, and got a few key details wrong — this can happen sometimes, because even when these kinds of renders are based on actual prototypes, phone makers might have lots of different prototypes with slightly different designs and even features. These new renders are reportedly based on recent pictures from pre-production units, and if they're anything to go by, the OnePlus 12 might actually look more similar to the OnePlus 11 than we thought.

Instead of having a redesigned camera bump, it appears we're back into a four-lens rear camera configuration. The bottom right circle cutout doesn't look like it houses a camera lens, so it should still be a rear triple-camera setup as previously reported — with that fourth cutout probably harboring something like a depth sensor. We won't know this for sure until the phone is released. The camera island still has a Hasselblad "H" logo, and other than this, the phone looks pretty much identical, down to the screen and the back.

The OnePlus 12 is rumored to debut in December for Chinese users, while an international launch might happen a month or so later. So we'll likely know more and more about this phone as we get closer to the end of the year. In the meantime, we're hearing lots about the OnePlus Open, which is the company's first folding phone. It's rumored to be launching later in the year, so we may hear about it before the OnePlus 12 is revealed.