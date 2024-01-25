Quick answer: No, the OnePlus 12 does not support the Qi2 standard which maens you don't get the benefits of Magsafe-like charging pucks, or faster Qi2 wireless charging. However, the phone supports 50W wireless charging via the proprietary AirVOOC standard.

OnePlus is kickstarting 2024 with its latest flagship, the OnePlus 12. Taking on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, the Google Pixel 8, and some of the best Android smartphones around, the OnePlus 12 packs top-of-the-line internals, a larger and brighter display, a longer lasting 5,400mAh battery, and fast 80W wired charging.

More importantly, it marks the return of wireless charging to OnePlus smartphones, but does that include the new Qi2 standard?

Does the OnePlus 12 have Qi2 wireless charging?

No, while the OnePlus 12 brings back wireless charging to the OnePlus smartphone lineup, it does not support the latest Qi2 standard. However, the phone supports standard Qi charging in addition to the company's proprietary AirVOOC wireless charging protocol that enables 50W wireless charging when paired with a compatible wireless charger.

How fast can the OnePlus 12 charge?

In addition to 80W wired SuperVOOC charging, the OnePlus 12 also supports 50W wireless charging. However, you'll need the company's proprietary chargers to get those speeds. When placed on an AirVOOC 50W charger, the OnePlus 12 can be topped off from 0 to 100% in about 55 minutes. Similarly, the proprietary wired charging solution can charge the device in 26 minutes.

When placed on a standard Qi wireless charger, the OnePlus 12 will charge at up to 15W speeds.

What is Qi2 charging?

Qi2 is a new wireless charging standard built on top of the existing Qi wireless charging available on the best Android smartphones.

Like Apple's MagSafe technology, the Qi2 standard introduces a Magnetic Power Profile feature that helps align a charging puck with the back of the phone. Qi2 also enables faster 15W charging speeds and is expected to support even faster charging in the future.

Moreover, the addition of magnets to the back of the phone will let you use magnetic accessories like wallets and stands.

Which phones support Qi2 charging?

While the standard has been formalized, none of the existing Android flagships support the Qi2 standard. The Apple iPhone 15 series is Qi2 compatible, and Apple has rolled out Qi2 compatibility going as far back as the iPhone 13-series with a software upgrade.