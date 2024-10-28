Like most devices, the OnePlus 12 smartphone has its share of software-related issues. One common complaint is quick battery drain. It's concerning since the phone is highly rated among phones with the best battery life and has a $800 price tag. Many of its issues are fixable. Here are effective solutions to its common problems.

12 Fog gets inside the camera lens

The OnePlus 12 camera lenses may fog up in cold weather. It may have a loose back or camera cover, allowing moisture into the phone. Warm air condenses on the cold lenses, making it difficult to take clear photos. When you return to a warm place, it clears up.

The issue is manageable, but you shouldn't have to deal with it. Reach out to OnePlus customer support and explain the problem. They may offer a repair or replacement. Send them an email using their website form. However, few users have been able to get a replacement, especially in regions with limited support.

There's a trick you can try when the fog appears. Suspend your phone over a dehumidifier and leave it to record video at the highest resolution for about 30 minutes. The warm air from the processor, combined with the dehumidifier, circulates around the phone and evaporates the moisture inside or around the camera.

If you don't have a dehumidifier, place your phone in a breathable bag with silica gel packets to absorb the moisture. Avoid plastic bags because they trap moisture and make the issue worse. Preferably, use a mesh or microfiber cloth bag.

11 A green line appears on the display

Green lines on phone screens are linked to OLED displays. Many phones use them, but OnePlus users experience more green line cases because the company sources panels from Samsung. Green lines on the OnePlus 12 or 12R are rare because OnePlus switched to BOE panels, but it isn't impossible.

If you see green lines, take a screenshot to confirm whether the green line is a software issue or a hardware defect. If the green line doesn't show up in the screenshot when viewed on another device, it's the software. If the line appears in the screenshot, it's faulty hardware.

If the problem is faulty hardware, you can't fix it. Contact OnePlus support. They'll need proof of the green line, so show them the screenshot.

10 The call volume is too low

Low call volumes make it difficult to hear the person at the other end of the line. If you experience it on the OnePlus 12, the culprit is often a dirty speaker grille. The speaker can become blocked when particles like sweat, skin cells, and oil from your face gather on the grille. It creates a barrier that blocks sound waves, reducing the clarity and volume of the audio during calls.

Clean the grilles at the top and bottom to remove dust and debris. First, grab a toothbrush and a bottle of isopropyl alcohol. This type of alcohol evaporates quickly, so there's little risk of moisture damage as long as you use too much. Use a soft-bristled toothbrush to gently scrub the grille and reach the small spaces.

Next, spray alcohol directly on the grille and let it sit for about 30 seconds. The alcohol dissolves stubborn dirt. Afterward, clean the area and wipe away excess alcohol with a cloth. Wiping the grille removes blockages and restores your phone's volume.

9 Your internet connection is slow

Internet lagging or buffering can turn a simple task into a tedious one. Does your OnePlus 12 phone have a slower speed than other devices, even when connected to the same Wi-Fi network and showing full bars? Your phone may be stuck in the 2.4GHz band instead of the faster 5GHz band.

Your phone automatically connects to the strongest Wi-Fi signal available. If you're far from the router, the 2.4GHz signal, which travels farther but is slower, may appear stronger than the 5GHz signal, which is faster but has a shorter range. Your device then switches to the 2.4GHz band for a stronger connection, even though it's slower.

Disconnect and reconnect to the network to fix the problem. Your phone switches back to the 5GHz band if it's available. To set up your router to use 5GHz, access your router's configuration page using its IP address through a web browser. Log in with your admin credentials, then navigate to the wireless settings. Select the 5GHz band and save your changes. A reboot may be necessary to effect the changes.

Another possible cause of your OnePlus 12's slow internet is outdated or incompatible firmware, which is software built into Wi-Fi routers and other devices. You can update it via the router's configuration web page to fix bugs, improve performance, and resolve corrupted settings that cause connectivity issues. You can also reset the wireless settings. This process wipes all saved Wi-Fi networks, paired Bluetooth devices, and mobile data settings.

8 The Gmail app freezes

OnePlus 12 users have often reported on online forums how the Gmail app freezes or crashes unexpectedly. Adjusting the RAM expansion feature on your OnePlus 12 may fix the issue. Set the expansion to 4GB or turn it off. This way, Gmail manages fewer resources, reducing its chances of freezing. If you increase it to 6GB or higher, too much virtual memory could overwhelm the app.

Go to settings > About device > RAM. Drag the dial down to 4.00GB RAM. Alternatively, turn off the RAM expansion toggle and restart the device to effect the changes.

Close

Also, clear the app's cache and data. When you clear the cache, you erase temporary files that Gmail stored, such as email attachments you viewed or images.

Clearing the app's data or reinstalling it resets it to its original state. You'll lose the settings, accounts, and downloaded files associated with the app until you log in again. However, it's an effective fix for stubborn problems.

These methods work for other crashing apps on your OnePlus phone.

7 Photos are blurry in editing apps

The OnePlus 12's camera performance isn't the best on the market. It gets worse when you encounter blurry photos in editing apps. You might see a clear image on your phone, but it's blurry when you open it in an editing app. Some apps reduce the resolution to run faster and use less storage.

You'll get poor-quality exports, resulting in blurry or pixelated images. You can't do much besides checking if the app allows high-quality image export. If it does, use the setting. That way, the final image maintains its original resolution and detail. It may require upgrading to a paid app version to use the option.

6 The refresh rate drops

The refresh rate determines how many times a second your screen updates the images. It's measured in hertz (Hz). The OnePlus 12 has 120Hz, which means it updates 120 times. A higher rate makes everything look smoother, especially when gaming or browsing the web. If it drops, you might notice some lag.

It happens when running demanding apps or tasks, regardless of whether you set them to the highest rate. It's intentional and not a technical issue. The thermal management system lowers the refresh rate to prevent overheating when the phone reaches 40 degrees Celsius. Besides OnePlus phones, it's a common habit in smartphones for maintaining performance and longevity.

Some apps don't need a high refresh rate, and you can lower their graphics settings. For heavy games, turn on Pro Gaming Mode in the Hyperboost gaming engine for better performance. Swipe right from the left side of the screen to expand the engine while the app is open. At the same time, avoid direct sunlight and don't use your phone while it's charging to prevent overheating.

5 Android Auto doesn't connect

Connecting Android Auto to your car allows you to use your phone's features safely while driving. It gives you access to navigation, music, and hands-free communication on your car's display, so it's easier to stay focused on the road. You'll miss these essential features if your OnePlus 12 isn't connected to your vehicle.

The USB connection may be set to No Data Transfer, which is a default setting. It stops the phone from sharing data with the car. You can change it in your phone's Developer settings menu. Here's how:

Go to Settings > About device > Version. Tap the Version number seven times to activate the Developer options. Return to the Settings menu and tap Additional Settings. Scroll down and select Developer Options. Close Under the Networking section, tap Default USB configuration. Select File transfer / Android Auto. Return to the previous menu and tap Select USB Configuration. Change the setting to MTP (Media Transfer Protocol). It allows your phone to transfer media files to Android Auto. Close

4 You get a region lock notification

OnePlus put a region lock on its Chinese phones, including the OnePlus 11, 11R, 12, and 12R models. This lock stops some features from working, making the phone useless in countries where OnePlus sells global versions. They did it to prevent people from buying cheaper Chinese models and changing them to use international software.

You'll trigger the lock if you use a non-Chinese SIM card, regardless of your phone's software. You'll see a pop-up notification informing you of your inability to make or receive calls. The lock is embedded in the bootloader, the first program your phone runs and which powers the Android OS. Switching the operating system between OxygenOS and ColorOS, as well as resetting the phone or updating the software, doesn't remove it.

If you bought the phone from a third-party seller, contact them. Many sellers can unlock the phone, often at no extra charge. OnePlus won't help you because it involves modifying their software, which voids the warranty and affects the phone's intended functionality.

3 The Weather widget app misbehaves

The Weather widget on the OnePlus 12 may not update real-time information or function properly. It's most likely because you haven't given the app location permission. The Weather app needs this permission to determine environmental conditions in your area.

Factors like temperature and rain forecasts are location-based, which the app can't provide without your device's location. Here's how to grant location permission for the Weather app:

Long press the Weather app in your app menu. Tap the information icon that appears. It's the letter i in a circle. In the App info menu, tap Permissions. Select Allow all the time. Close

If the Weather app issue persists, consider installing alternative weather apps with better widgets.

2 The battery drains quickly

It's normal for a new device to take time to optimize battery performance. Charge the phone to 100% on the first day, then use it for a few days to allow the device to learn your usage habits. Over time, it becomes more efficient in managing power.

Even if your phone isn't new, updates can change how the system manages battery life. After an update, the phone might take a little time to optimize performance and adapt to new features or changes. It's normal to notice variations in battery performance after an update, so give it a few days to stabilize.

If that doesn't work, there are many ways to improve the battery life of your OnePlus12. First, check the battery settings and reduce the screen refresh rate to 60Hz. A lower rate uses less power. Also, turn off location services because GPS and location tracking use a large amount of power.

Other optimizations include turning off Always-On Display (AOD), using power-saving modes to limit background apps, and using the Smart Charging feature to prevent overcharging after 80%.

1 The SIM card isn't recognized

Your phone may shut down by itself. After restarting, it doesn't detect the SIM cards or connect to Wi-Fi. Sometimes, the International Mobile Equipment Number (IMEI) goes missing. It's a unique identifier for mobile devices, and it helps network providers verify and authorize the device for use on their networks. Without it, your phone can't make calls or send texts. Another possibility is that your service was restricted because your provider flagged the device as stolen.

Turn off the phone, reinsert the cards, then restart the phone. When the phone boots up, it searches for available networks, helping it recognize the SIM cards and establish a fresh connection. Resetting your network settings is another solution. As a final resort, flash or factory reset the phone.

Start with a factory reset since it's simpler. The procedure returns the phone to its original settings. It also erases all your data, apps, and settings but keeps the same software version. It's often done for minor issues or to get the phone ready for a new user. If it doesn't fix the SIM card issue, flash the software, as there could be bugs or glitches.

Flashing means installing a new version of the phone's software. This can include a complete operating system update or custom software. If your phone runs OxygenOS 14, it downgrades to the original software or higher versions. The new OS should have a better modem configuration that works with your phone's hardware. You can install a stable version of the latest Over-The-Air (OTA) update afterward.

Consider asking a professional to flash the phone, especially if you're unfamiliar with the process. Flashing is a complex process. Doing it wrong causes more problems or permanently damages the device.

Move from problems to peak performance

The OnePlus 12, like any Android phone, has problems you can fix with the proper steps. There are some tricks you must know to boost its performance. You can add the IR Remote tile to Quick Settings and use your phone as a universal TV remote. You can also use Eye Comfort mode to automatically change the screen's colors based on the light around you and reduce eye strain.