If you haven't kept an eye on the news recently, the OnePlus 12 is coming. We got a very early look at OnePlus' upcoming phone just over a week ago, and we got to see what could very well be its design — a smartphone that looks familiar but adds several changes at the same time. The phone is still a few months away from landing in store shelves, but we're getting to know new details bit by bit, and it looks like it will be one of the best phones around. A new leak reveals some of its specs, and they're looking like what you should expect from a great 2024 flagship.

The presumed specs of the OnePlus 12 have been published by OnLeaks on Smartprix. According to him, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 — as you probably know, that chip isn't out, but we'll likely see Qualcomm announce it by the end of this year. It will power flagship smartphones in 2024, and perhaps even a couple of phones launching by the end of this year. It's not really a surprise to see OnePlus use it. After all, the company has always been using the latest flagship chips for its newest flagship smartphones, like the OnePlus 11 itself powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

As for other specs, we'll reportedly see a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, as well as up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It might also come with a 5,400 mAh battery to keep the phone juiced up throughout the day, a considerable upgrade from the 5,000 mAh cell in the OnePlus 11. We might also see 100W charging in this phone as well as 50W wireless charging. There should also be a 50MP main rear sensor paired with a 50MP ultra-wide and a 64MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom as well as a 32MP front camera. Last but not least, the phone should be powered by OxygenOS 14, based on the upcoming Android 14.

The phone should be launching in December this year in China, with other markets following suit next year.