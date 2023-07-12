OnePlus typically announces its phones in the first quarter of the year — the OnePlus 11, for instance, came out in February this year. While the OnePlus 11’s launch is still fairly fresh in our memories, reports have already started surfacing about the next OnePlus flagship, which could be at least half a year away. The newly leaked renders of the alleged OnePlus 12 give us an early glimpse at the direction OnePlus phones are headed.

Noted leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known by his Twitter handle @OnLeaks, shared a few renders of the OnePlus 12 that give away its slightly tweaked design (via Smartprix). At a quick glance, one can easily mistake it for the OnePlus 11, given how similar their exteriors are. But the OnePlus 12 will seemingly carry a few noticeable changes for its rear camera arrangement.

For starters, the hole-punch selfie camera has been moved to the center. Besides that minor adjustment, OnePlus is reportedly aiming for slimmer bezels on the curved sides of the display, though the bottom bezel appears comparatively more prominent in these renders. The alert slider has also made an appearance here, so you can breathe a sigh of relief that the company isn’t impulsively removing it once again.

But the more noteworthy upgrades lie on the back of the phone. OnePlus has retained the circular camera housing of the OnePlus 11, likely to maintain design consistency, but the cameras themselves will see some hardware enhancements. Along with a new 50MP ultrawide sensor, the OnePlus 12 will get a fat periscope lens over a 64MP sensor, replacing its predecessor’s 32MP telephoto camera.

Found on some of the best Android phones, like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, periscope lenses use a series of prisms and mirrors to offer a much-improved optical zoom over traditional telephoto cameras. An older report stated that OnePlus will be bringing this new capability to an upcoming handset, and we now know which phone it’s going to be.

Close

Source: @OnLeaks/SmartPrix

Despite adding this thick camera system, the camera island doesn’t appear to protrude any further than the OnePlus 11 in these renders, though things could look different when we see the phone in the flesh. Still, the company had to move the LED flashlight outside the circle to make space for the new lens.

Other than those external changes, the OnePlus 12 is also expected to use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and upgrade the charging speed to 150W from the current 100W. While the OnePlus 11 lacks wireless charging, its follow-up will likely bring back OnePlus’ proprietary 50W tech.

Considering the OnePlus 12 isn’t coming out for another few months, none of these details are set in stone and could change down the line. However, the rumored addition of a periscope lens and wireless charging does indicate that there could be a potential price bump, though it’s too early to speculate on that front right now.