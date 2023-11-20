Summary OnePlus is set to unveil the OnePlus 12 on December 4, a month before the Samsung Galaxy S24 launches, continuing their trend of being among the first to release flagship smartphones.

The OnePlus 12 will feature BOE's latest X1 OLED display, with a peak brightness of over 2,600 nits and has received an A+ rating in DisplayMate's testing.

The phone is rumored to come equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, 50W wireless charging, and USB 3.2 support for faster data transfer speeds, marking the addition of wireless charging for OnePlus devices.

In recent years, OnePlus has typically been among the first batch of companies to unveil their flagship smartphones using the latest and greatest chip from Qualcomm. The company launched the OnePlus 11 right at the beginning of 2023 in China, a month ahead of the Samsung Galaxy S23. This year, too, OnePlus is following a similar strategy and has announced the OnePlus 12's official unveil date in China as December 4, just over a month before the Galaxy S24 debuts.

In a Weibo post, Li JieLouis, OnePlus' China president, confirmed the OnePlus 12's December 4 launch date at 19:00 local time in China. This event will also mark the company's tenth-anniversary celebrations.

Over the last few weeks, the BBK-owned company has revealed key details about its upcoming flagship. The OnePlus 12 will use BOE's latest X1 OLED display panel, featuring a 2K resolution and a peak brightness of over 2,600 nits. It has already secured an A+ rating in DisplayMate's testing and will break 18 records when it is publicly launched.

Source: Weibo

Leaked renders have already revealed that the OnePlus 12 could look similar to its predecessor, though the rear camera setup could see some small changes. Another report has detailed the phone's key specs, suggesting the use of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, 50W wireless charging, and USB 3.2 support over Type-C for faster data transfer speeds. The addition of wireless charging would be a welcome move, especially since all recent OnePlus devices have missed out on it.

OnePlus is working closely with Oppo for the OnePlus 12 cameras. At a photography forum in France in early November, Oppo unveiled a new HyperTone camera system in partnership with OnePlus. Sparing all the marketing jargon and nitty-gritty details, the company promises its new HyperTone Image Engine will boost image clarity by 30% and reduce noise by 60%.

OnePlus has already confirmed its next flagship phone will use Sony's new 48MP LYT-808 sensor for the primary camera. This same shooter is used on the OnePlus Open, though it should capture even better pictures due to the faster ISP and upgraded image processing algorithms. Additionally, the OnePlus 12 will pack the OmniVision OV64B sensor for its 3x optical camera as its folding brother.

Li JieLouis' announcement did not mention anything about the OnePlus 12's international launch. But going by the company's past track record, the phone should launch globally a month later, in January 2024.

The OnePlus Ace 3 might launch alongside the OnePlus 12 early next month. This phone could be rebranded as the OnePlus 12R and sold in some markets internationally. OnePlus was recently spotted working on its first Wear OS smartwatch with a revamped design and updated internals, but it is unlikely to debut at the December 4 event.