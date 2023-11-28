Summary The OnePlus 12 is set to launch on December 5 in China, with a design similar to OnePlus 11, though the Alert Slider is shifted to the left side.

A marketing campaign for the flagship phone is now underway, where users can win one of 12 phones by signing up for OnePlus marketing emails.

The terms and conditions of the campaign inadvertently revealed that January 23 is the day before the OnePlus 12 global launch event, suggesting that the phone's global and India debut will happen on January 24.

The OnePlus 12 is gearing up for a December 5 launch in China. Before the big day, OnePlus dropped a teaser and some images showcasing the new flagship. The design looks quite similar to its predecessor, the OnePlus 11, but with a notable change—the Alert Slider has shifted to the left side. The global launch is expected to take place in January 2024, though the exact date is still under wraps. However, a sneaky little marketing mishap might have just spilled the beans.

The OnePlus 12 is now up on the official OnePlus sites in the UK, the US, and India. While there's no confirmed global launch date, OnePlus is running a marketing campaign where 12 winners may score one of the 12 phones the company is giving away in a lucky draw (via Android Authority). To enter, all you have to do is sign up for OnePlus' marketing emails using your email address.

According to the campaign's terms and conditions, the promo is supposed to go down from November 27 to January 23, 2024 (although OnePlus has slyly removed the end date), as spotted by X (formerly Twitter) user 1NormalUsername. That said, a promo page on the OnePlus India website spills the beans, saying January 23 is "the day before the OnePlus 12 launch event."

Close

However, OnePlus India's website seems to have dropped the ball, mentioning only November 27, 2023, to 2024. It looks like OnePlus might have let the cat out of the bag about the launch date, though we're expecting OnePlus' next flagship phone to make its grand debut, both globally and in India, on January 24.

Just like with the OnePlus 11 series, OnePlus is expected to bring two new powerhouses to the table: the OnePlus 12 and the OnePlus 12R. While the Chinese phone maker hasn't officially confirmed whether the 12R is joining the global party, there are some clues that suggest it might. First, there's a mention of "another new phone" launching in the US on the same campaign page. 1NormalUsername also found hints of multiple international variants of the 12R hiding within recent Oxygen OS 14 builds, indicating that the 12R might make a splash beyond India.

While OnePlus has already spilled the beans on its upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 12R is still shrouded in secrecy. However, rumors are swirling around about this device, hinting at a global release and a potential Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor ticking inside.

Historically, the OnePlus R series has been limited to the Indian market. These devices have also typically shipped with a generation-old processor and dialed-down camera specs, but the bang-for-the-buck factor was off the charts.