Summary In addition to the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, the company could launch the OnePlus Pad Go and a pair of unnamed earbuds in January 2024.

The OnePlus 12 is likely to have a similar design to its predecessor, with improvements in specs such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and up to 24GB of RAM.

OnePlus is expected to launch its first-ever foldable smartphone much before the January event, but its release has been delayed due to display supply issues.

OnePlus ranks among the top Android phone manufacturers in the business, and the company is rumored to be taking things up a notch with its first-ever foldable smartphone, the OnePlus Open/Fold. However, supply chain issues have pushed its launch from the initially expected mid-August timeframe to probably sometime later this month. Looking towards the future, though, OnePlus has a ton of new devices in tow, such as the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R. Rumors have largely pointed to a January 2024 announcement timeline for these next-gen phones, and we're now learning about two more products possibly launching alongside these flagships.

The manufacturer will launch the recently leaked OnePlus Pad Go, as well as an unnamed pair of earbuds, according to MySmartPrice, citing information obtained from leaker Yogesh Brar. It's up to anybody's guess as to what these earbuds would be called, especially given the relative confusion surrounding OnePlus' available list of earbuds. With this in mind, it could either be the OnePlus Buds Z2 refresh or a successor to the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, as both were launched at around the same time earlier this year.

To be clear, OnePlus hasn't scheduled a launch event just yet. But considering the fact that the manufacturer released the OnePlus 11 in January this year, it's a fair guess that the brand will follow a similar timeline for the OnePlus 12 series, plus the tablet and earbuds revealed by this new leak.

Although we're still likely around four months out from the OnePlus hardware launch event, the rumor mill has been buzzing with information on the OnePlus 12, with some details on the OnePlus 12R also available. In July, leaked renders suggested that the former will look fairly identical to its 2023 predecessor, which was corroborated by another leak this month.

The flagship will also likely feature the same 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED LTPO screen, aided by a 120Hz refresh rate. Internally, the BBK-run brand will include Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage, and up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, with a 24GB variant said to be in the works.

Meanwhile, another July leak revealed unofficial renders of the OnePlus 12R and some hardware specifications to go with it, suggesting that the company may retain the fan-favorite alert slider for another year. Some rear camera improvements were also mentioned, with OnePlus supposedly ditching the 2MP macro camera in favor of a 32MP telephoto unit with 2X optical zoom. The rest of the rear camera hardware is rumored to stay the same as the OnePlus 11R, including a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide sensor on the back, with the manufacturer reportedly retaining the 16MP selfie camera from the last-gen model.

As for the tablet mentioned by Brar in this new leak, recent leaks have only revealed that it would be known as the OnePlus Pad Go, in addition to its model numbers — OPD2304/OPD2305. The Go branding suggests that this may be a budget-oriented offering, potentially positioned as a wallet-friendly alternative to the OnePlus Pad.