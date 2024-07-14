The OnePlus 12R and OnePlus 12 phones have large-capacity batteries that provide nearly 20 hours of video playback time. The OnePlus 12R has 5500mAh, while the OnePlus 12 holds 5400mAh. However, with both phones having high battery capacities, it is important to maintain them. When batteries chemically age, the amount of charge they hold slowly reduces. The phone's maximum capacity diminishes if you don't properly care for your phone's battery life. This guide teaches you how to maximize the battery life of your OnePlus 12 devices.

How to view battery consumption details on your OnePlus 12

Visit the settings to get a breakdown of your OnePlus 12's battery consumption. It shows your estimated battery life, battery drain sources, maximum capacity, and settings you can change to optimize the battery. We walk you through how to view your battery usage details below.

Go to Settings > Battery. Select Battery usage details. Close

How to optimize battery usage in your OnePlus 12 battery settings

Visit the Optimize battery usage menu inside your OnePlus settings to change the battery settings. Here's how to do it:

Go to Settings > Battery. Select Battery usage details. Close Tap Optimize battery usage and choose an option: Change screen refresh rate to 60 Hz, Turn off Location service, or Close battery-draining apps. After making your selection, tap Save power. Close

How to turn down screen brightness and enable dark mode on your OnePlus 12

Changing the display settings is the easiest way to prolong your device's battery life. We recommend turning off auto-brightness and lowering the screen brightness. You can also turn on dark mode. Read the steps below to get started.

Go to Settings > Display & brightness. Navigate to Brightness and turn off Auto brightness. Swipe left to lower the screen brightness. Close

To turn on dark mode, navigate to the top of the Display & brightness page and select Dark mode.

How to change Always On Display on your OnePlus 12

The active pixels required for Always On Display (AOD) affect your phone's battery. AOD also refreshes the information on your phone every time it changes the time, date, and weather. Even if the refresh rate is set to lower than usual, it factors into the OnePlus 12's battery consumption. Read below to learn how to turn off AOD or change its settings.

Go to Settings > Wallpapers & style. Tap Always-On Display. Close

Select the toggle to turn off Always-On Display. To ensure Always On Display operates in power-saving mode, navigate to More display settings > Display mode.

How to turn on power saving mode or super power saving mode on your OnePlus 12

When you turn on power saving mode, you limit background app refreshes, lower your device's processing power, and decrease brightness and visuals to minimize battery usage. Turning on super power saving mode reduces your phone's performance even further while limiting your app usage (though this helps extend the battery). To learn how to activate these battery-saving modes, follow the steps below.

Go to Settings > Battery. Tap Power saving mode. Tap Power saving mode or Super power saving mode to toggle it on. Close

How to enable smart charging on your OnePlus 12

Good charging practices can go a long way to improve a phone's battery life. OnePlus 12 phones have a built-in setting that allows smart charging. When turning on smart charging, Intelligent Services learns and adjusts your charging habits accordingly. You can also turn on Stop charging at 80% to prevent your phone from overcharging. To get started, read the steps below.

Go to Settings > Battery. Tap Battery health. Toggle on Smart charging and Stop charging at 80%. Close

You can minimize battery degradation by keeping your phone at a comfortable voltage range. Newer iPhones have adopted this by optimizing their charging practices. You can simulate this practice by activating smart charging and turning on the 80% charge limit on your OnePlus 12 phone.

How to disable high performance mode on your OnePlus 12

Lowering your OnePlus 12's performance reduces power consumption. You can turn off this setting by visiting the OnePlus 12's battery settings page. We walk you through the steps below.

Go to Settings > Battery. Tap More settings. Toggle off High performance mode. Close

How to turn off unused services and apps on your OnePlus 12

You can turn off connections on your OnePlus 12 device, such as Bluetooth. This prevents your phone from constantly searching for a connection or staying connected to a paired device while not in use. You can do this for Wi-Fi and location services. To do this:

Swipe down on the home screen to open the quick settings. Turn off any of the following: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or Location services. Close

Close or remove unwanted apps on your OnePlus 12

You can view notifications inside the quick settings. Notifications give you an idea of the busier apps installed on your phone. It's best to close or remove unwanted apps that cause battery problems and routinely clean out your device of unnecessary apps.

Go to Settings > Notifications & status bar on your OnePlus 12 device to see all app notifications.

Open Google Play Store. Tap your profile picture in the upper-right corner. Select Settings > Network preferences. Close Tap Auto-update apps. Select Don't auto-update apps and tap OK. Close

Monitoring the battery health of your phone

As phones age, battery life depletes. Monitoring a phone's battery health becomes critical. We don't always know the reasons behind poor battery health. Sometimes, third-party apps strain a phone's battery because they aren't well-optimized, pushing your phone's performance higher than expected. Other times, a sunny day causes auto-brightness or adaptive brightness to turn up the screen's brightness, which lowers the battery. We have control over those factors. Before you conclude it's due to your phone's age or unoptimized software, investigate your battery settings.