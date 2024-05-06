Summary The OnePlus 12 is a top Android phone with a great camera, powerful chipset, and long-lasting battery, all at a competitive price.

Fans may soon see a new Glacial White color variant for the OnePlus 12 released globally, adding excitement for late buyers.

While the OnePlus 12 already offers impressive specs, the potential arrival of the white variant could spark demand in certain regions.

The OnePlus 12 is one of the best Android smartphones of 2024, with a top-of-the-line chipset, a hefty and long-lasting 5,400mAh cell, and the best camera system and software yet from the brand. It costs less than competing flagship smartphones, and its novel design quickly made it a hit among Android enthusiasts, albeit first in China. The OnePlus 12 rolled out globally in February 2024, roughly two months after its initial release in China. Even after global release, however, a third color option for the OnePlus 12 has been eluding fans worldwide.

Currently, the OnePlus 12 is available in a "Flowy Emerald" and "Silky Black" colorway. A third white variant for the device is exclusive to China, but code found in a recent Oxygen OS v14.0.0.608 update suggests that the elusive colorway might be making its way to international markets soon.

Source: 1NormalUsername, via: Android Authority

1NormalUsername found mentions of the color, officially titled "Glacial White," in the Oxygen OS update, via Android Authority. The code previously only contained mentions of the Flowy Emerald and Silky Black colorways.

This doesn't explicitly mean that the white color is coming to the international market, though there doesn't seem to be any other solid reason for the code change. Considering that only Color OS (used in China) already mentions the white color in its code, the arrival of the colorway in Oxygen OS likely suggests a global rollout for the color.

Late buyers rejoice

Source: OnePlus

This is speculation, but considering that a majority of the people who were interested in the OnePlus 12 would have already purchased either the Flowy Emerald or the Silky Black colorway, it is unlikely that we'll see many instances of the white OnePlus 12 out and about. A limited-edition or special release could generate excitement and demand for the device, and late buyers would be in for a treat.

It is currently unknown when exactly the Glacial White OnePlus 12 could be available in North America, though it is very unlikely to cost any higher than the currently-available colors. It could also be that the white OnePlus 12 will only be released in certain regions. For reference, the OnePlus Watch 2 rolled out in a new "Nordic Blue" color across Europe earlier in April, which isn't coming to North America. Similarly, the company released a "Solar Red" OnePlus 11R exclusively for India last year.