Just in time for the holiday season, OnePlus is running a promotion that could score you gifts for both yourself and that special someone. The offer gives you the option of a free Nord N30 handset or a Watch 2R smartwatch with the purchase of a OnePlus 12. We mention the 12 in several of our buyer's guides thanks to its fantastic display, top-notch performance, and impressive battery life. It's a flagship in just about every sense of the word, and if any of these freebies look appealing, this is a fantastic deal.

Why the OnePlus 12 should be your next smartphone

There are three areas where the OnePlus 12 really excels: display, performance, and battery life/charging. The display is a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz, HDR support, and a peak brightness of 4500nits. This makes it one of the brightest displays around, meaning it is super easy to view in outdoor conditions like snow and sunlight. The performance is handled by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and either 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and in our review we called it a speed demon. It can handle just about anything you throw at it without breaking a sweat.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about the 12, though, is the power plant. The 5,400mAh battery has no problem getting through a full day of usage, and it could likely get through two with some conservative measures. And when you do eventually have to charge, the included wall adapter supports 80W fast charging, which can take you from 10% to 100% in just over half an hour. The handset also supports 50W wireless charging speeds, as long as you have the dedicated OnePlus AIRVOOC charger. In the famous words of John Candy from the movie Cool Runnings, "I don't care who you are; that's lightning."

Rounding out the features are a highly competent camera system, support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, and an IP65 waterproof rating. We took issue with some annoying software inconsistencies and an optical fingerprint reader that is getting long in the tooth, but neither were enough to prevent us from mentioning the handset in our buyer's guide to the best Android phones. In our reviews, we scored the OnePlus 12 a 9/10, the OnePlus Watch 2R an 8.5/10, and the Nord N30 a 7.5/10. If you are in need of a new flagship smartphone and could use either of these other two devices (or the tablet, if it's back in stock), run, don't walk, to snag this OnePlus deal.