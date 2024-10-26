If you're sensitive to displays, nothing is more annoying than a subtle flicker on your phone screen. We spend, on average, close to five hours of screen time on our smartphones every day. Seeing a perceived display defect can cause eye strain and make them sensitive during prolonged exposures, resulting in nausea-inducing migraines. If you're sensitive to pixel changes, turn on the DC dimming feature on your OnePlus 12 or OnePlus 12R. Our guide teaches you how to turn this anti-flicker option on and off.

What is DC dimming on the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R?

DC dimming controls your phone's brightness by reducing the pixel voltages, so less power is used for the display. It is used instead of pulse width modulation (PWM). Sometimes, PWM leaves a flickering effect at lower brightness on displays (most noticeable on OLEDs). It can also extend the battery life of your OnePlus device. Some studies have reported that DC dimming can improve eye health by reducing eye strain and lessening the harmful effects of blue light emitted by your display.

DC dimming has some cons. You lose color accuracy at low brightness, which may be difficult if your job or studies require graphical design or visual analysis. Plus, the display doesn't look as nice (you may see yellow tinting). You can't fine-tune your brightness, which doesn't help people with light sensitivity operate their devices optimally in low-light settings. It also doesn't work consistently at high brightness. In these cases, turn off DC dimming.

The OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R support DC dimming, so you don't have to worry about your device not working correctly at the intended brightness level.

How OnePlus addresses eye strain and fatigue

OnePlus brought DC dimming to phones in 2019 but removed it in 2021 on the OnePlus 7 series and later in OxygenOS 12. However, it was possible to re-enable it using ADB. OnePlus brought a similar feature back in the OnePlus 12 series. With OnePlus 12 phones, OnePlus uses a unique algorithm to control screen brightness, alternating between dimming methods using DC-like dimming and PWM three times per refresh cycle.

The idea behind OnePlus' custom tech is to multiply the PWM rate, making it more comfortable for more users while maintaining color accuracy and clarity. Your eyes won't notice the flicker if the frequency is high enough.

How to enable DC dimming on OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R

To activate DC dimming, turn off OnePlus' Ultra Anti-Flicker in the system settings. OnePlus incorporates a dynamic anti-flicker mode that uses PWM and DC-like dimming options to control the screen brightness for those with light sensitivity. However, you won't have DC dimming if the brightness dips below 30%. DC dimming turns off in favor of PWM, regardless of the setting. If you need to operate your device above a certain brightness, turn off auto-brightness and keep your phone charged.

Our screenshots use a OnePlus 12R on OxygenOS 14 (based on Android 14). The steps are the same on a OnePlus 12.

Open Settings on your device. Tap Display & brightness. Select Eye comfort and sleep. Close Scroll down to Ultra Anti-Flicker under Flicker reduction. Tap the toggle to turn it off (flip the toggle to the left). Close

Using DC dimming doesn't mean your display will be flicker-free. It helps it be less noticeable.

How to disable DC dimming on OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R

If you want to disable DC dimming on your OnePlus 12 or OnePlus 12R, toggle on Ultra Anti-Flicker. The setting is on by default, but we show where to find it if it isn't. Ultra Anti-Flicker turns off DC dimming mode to return to OnePlus' custom anti-flicker technology, which incorporates PWM and DC-like dimming to improve eye comfort at higher brightness (but may still flicker).

Open Settings on your device. Tap Display & brightness. Select Eye comfort and sleep. Close Scroll down to Ultra Anti-Flicker under Flicker reduction. Tap the toggle to turn it on (flip the toggle to the right). Close

Waiting for OxygenOS 15 and the OnePlus 13

Android 15 is around the corner for eligible OnePlus devices, catering to AI features. There's still room for other features exclusive to the next OxygenOS update. OxygenOS 15 will be based on Android 15. The OnePlus 13 is also said to boast a better display. We expect OxygenOS 15 and OnePlus 13 to maintain its fine-tuned and vibrant display while improving visual accessibility.