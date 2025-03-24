Flagship smartphones show no sign of lowering in price. Even though OnePlus is better than most other manufacturers, keeping prices around $1,000, that’s still a significant amount of money. If you’re a fan of premium phones, your best bet is to wait a year, with fantastic discounts usually arriving as new phones arrive. That’s precisely what happened with the OnePlus 12, as it receives an excellent discount now that the OnePlus 13 is on store shelves.

Amazon offers a OnePlus 12 for $700, $200 off MSRP. This deal is enticing because it's for the 16GB RAM variant with 516GB of storage. It's an appealing deal, especially if you keep your smartphone for several years before upgrading. You can score a top flagship phone with enough RAM and storage for optimal futureproofing while saving money.

Read our review OnePlus 12: All flagship, no AI This phone leaves nothing on the table, making for a truly complete package

Why you should buy a OnePlus 12

I’m a fan of the OnePlus 13, but the OnePlus 12 still brings a lot to the table. Its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset is plenty fast, and you won’t experience lag or slowdowns, even while playing graphically intense games. We rarely use all the power in our smartphones, so there’s no harm in getting a slightly older flagship, even if you’re a demanding user. I love that this deal is for the 16GB RAM variant with more storage. More RAM will keep your OnePlus 12 running smoothly for longer, and you can use the extra storage for more photos and videos.

Even though it is a year old, the OnePlus 12 has a fantastic battery. Thanks to its 5,400mAh cell, I have no problem getting through a day with plenty of battery life to spare. When it is time to recharge, few do it faster than OnePlus in the United States, with 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging available.

The OnePlus 12 is also ideal for those who are not pleased with the company’s redesign of the OnePlus 13. Some people don’t think a phone is premium unless it has a curved display. The OnePlus 12 features a 6.82-inch QHD+ panel that refreshes at 120Hz. It’s a gorgeous panel with fantastic brightness, making it easily viewable outdoors. All told, the OnePlus 12 is an excellent choice for people who love the creature comforts of a flagship but don’t enjoy paying wallet-punishing prices.