OnePlus 12 $600 $800 Save $200 The OnePlus 12 will soon be replaced by the OnePlus 13, but the company's current flagship phone is still a great package. And at its discounted price of $600 — a staggering 25% off — it is a no-brainer if you want a new phone without spending too much. $600 at Amazon

Almost all flagship Android phones now cost upwards of $1,000. If you are not looking to spend that much on a phone, you have limited options, with most premium offerings in the sub-$1000 range compromising in a few key areas. The OnePlus 12 is probably the only exception, standing out for its excellent value for money and offering an all-around excellent hardware package.

Related OnePlus 12 review: All flagship, no AI This phone leaves nothing on the table, making for a truly complete package

At $800, the phone is a steal for what it offers. This Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, you can get OnePlus's current flagship at an even lower price of $600 — a whopping $200 off its MSRP. At its lowest ever price, the phone is far better than anything you can find in a similar range.

What makes the OnePlus 12 so great?

Close

The OnePlus 12 debuted at the beginning of 2024, making it among the first flagship launches of the year. While the OnePlus 13 is around the corner, the OnePlus 12 is still an excellent phone that you should not miss out on, especially at its discounted price. The 6.82-inch display stands out not only for its size and brightness but also for Aqua Touch, which allows you to use the touchscreen even with wet fingers.

Inside the phone is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, 12GB RAM, and ultra-fast UFS 4.0 storage. The rear camera setup is equally impressive, featuring a 50MP f/1.6 primary shooter, a 48MP f/2.2 ultrawide, and a 64MP f/2.6 3x optical shooter. Yes, it lacks the zoom range of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra or the Pixel 9 Pro, but this is a capable camera system that won't disappoint you.

A beefy 5,400mAh cell powers the device and ensures all-day runtime, even under heavy use. The OnePlus 12 is among the fastest-charging phones available in the US, with support for 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. It’s also one of the few phones available in the US with an IR blaster, enabling it to function as a universal remote for other devices.

Despite the OnePlus 13 being a few weeks away from its Chinese launch, you should not hesitate to buy the OnePlus 12. For $600, it provides incredible value for money that no other phone can match. Plus, the phone will receive OS updates for four years and security patches for five, so you are covered until at least 2029.