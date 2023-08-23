Over the years, OnePlus has brought forward the timeframe to launch its flagship smartphones. This year's OnePlus 11 debuted as early as January in China, followed by a global launch a month later. For its next flagship, the BBK-owned company is rumored to bring forward the timeframe even further. Renders and key camera specs of the OnePlus 12 have already surfaced online, with the latest leak providing more details about the screen and other improvements.

In a Weibo post, leaker Digital Chat Station claims the OnePlus 12 will feature a 2K curved display with a new substrate and high-frequency PWM dimming. Corroborating a previous rumor, the latest leak says the phone will use a new Sony IMX9xx-series sensor for the primary camera, which will be paired with a 50MP ultra-wide and a 64MP 3x telephoto sensor.

A Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip should do duty inside the OnePlus 12, with a large vapor chamber dissipating the generated heat. Qualcomm's flagship SoC might be paired with 16GB RAM, with OnePlus planning a variant with a whopping 24GB RAM as well. Providing juice to the internals will be a beefy 5400mAh battery, which would mark a substantial jump from the OnePlus 11's 5000mAh cell. Fast charging speeds will seemingly remain unchanged at 100W wired and 50W wireless, though given how insane they are, there should be no reason to complain.

OnePlus apparently also plans to use a metal middle frame, an ultra-thin optical fingerprint scanner, and a bigger X-axis motor to give the OnePlus 12 a more premium feeling. All this information comes from an engineering sample of the phone, so changes are still possible, especially if the company runs into some issues during its testing.

With a rumored December debut in China, the OnePlus 12 is just a few months away from going official. And as its potential release date nears, expect more leaks to surface online detailing other planned changes by OnePlus.