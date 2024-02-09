OnePlus continues to enjoy its place competing on quality and reliability with the big-name smartphone providers. Its latest iteration, the OnePlus 12, further solidifies the brand as one to consider the next time you’re in the market for an upgrade. With either 12 or 16GB RAM paired with 256 or 512GB storage, the OnePlus 12 stands up to its competitors while remaining competitively priced.

Where things may get a little rocky is with the OnePlus 12’s external aesthetics. More than just a means of simplifying day-to-day needs into one device, smartphones are a personal extension. The apps and contacts help define who we are and how we go about life, but it doesn’t stop with the device's internal workings. Though the phone may eventually be covered with a protective case, the phone's color is always a factor to consider. With the OnePlus 12, unfortunately, there are only two colors to choose from, and they both land on the darker end of the spectrum.

Silky Black

Source: OnePlus Weibo

Black is a standard color that most smartphones are available in, so Silky Black is exactly as you’d expect. The back of the phone is a smooth, flat black that makes some of the glossier aspects stand out, like the three-lens camera that takes up much of the top half of the phone’s exterior. A black aesthetic is clean and sharp, and it even makes the OnePlus logo a little more subtle, so if you go for a clear case, it doesn’t stand out as much.

You can’t really go wrong with black for a phone color, which is why most models across all brands have the shade available. It’s neutral and feels more like a blank slate, so you will perhaps feel more comfortable covering the device with a Spigen armor case or Foluu faux leather folio.

Flowy Emerald

Source: OnePlus Weibo

Have you ever just looked at a phone and been in awe of its beauty? Probably not too often, but we think the OnePlus 12's Flowy Emerald version may catch you by surprise. OnePlus opted for a more marbled emerald look rather than a more metallic hue. The streaks of darker green add depth to the design.

Since the color is so beautiful, it'll be hard to cover, but we always recommend a sturdy case. Thankfully, the emerald coloring carries over to the camera, which features a glossy surface that flows seamlessly onto the edges of the phone. So, even if you don't get a clear case, some colorful touches will still peek through. But if you'd like to keep more than just the lenses exposed, you can find plenty of case options, like the Tudia Merge Grip, that will let that vibrant Flowy Emerald shine.

Limited colors, stellar performance

It’s worth noting there is a third color choice floating around out there, you just need to get it from China. The pristine white OnePlus 12 is a China exclusive, similar to how the OnePlus 11 had a Jupiter Rock Edition that was initially only available in China. That exclusivity was ultimately lifted, so the white version may make it's way stateside in the future.

As of now, you’ll have to choose between that sleek, silky black or decorative emerald green. Unless, of course, you want to spend a little less on the OnePlus 12R. Then you have the choice of black or an icy Cool Blue. Considering the performance on both is the same, there’s no wrong choice here. As we mentioned above, you’ll likely be covering the phone with a heavy-duty protective case anyway, so all that may show is the camera lens.

Though you may like the availability of choice, which could make some of the OnePlus 12’s competitors look more attractive, don’t let limited colors sway you from enjoying the ample RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, lengthy battery life, and all the additional features that allow OnePlus to stand up to the likes of Apple and Samsung.