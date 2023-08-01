The OnePlus 12 is still several months away, and yet, we already know a lot about it. We know how it might look, and how powerful it might be. We also know when we might see it launched — for Chinese users, that might be as early as December, which would give it a considerable head start over other 2024 smartphones. We're learning more stuff as the weeks go by, and now, we have a very early look at the kind of camera hardware the OnePlus 12 could pack. And if this is anything to go by, it shouldn't disappoint.

The specifications of the OnePlus 12's camera have been leaked on Weibo by the trustworthy Digital Chat Station (via SlashLeaks). While it's still not official and should therefore be treated with a grain of salt, it matches a previous leak, so there's a good chance that this is the real deal. According to the leak, the main camera will be an unspecified 50MP Sony IMX9-series 1/1.4” sensor, with the ultra-wide camera sporting 50MP and the 64MP periscope camera being an OV64B 3X sensor. The camera is also made in collaboration with Hasselblad, like the OnePlus 11's camera.

The camera itself seems to be quite the upgrade from the one we had in the OnePlus 11. That phone has a 50MP camera as well, but with an f/1.8 aperture, while the telephoto camera is 32MP and only offers 2x zoom. The ultra-wide camera is 48MP. Each camera seems to be getting a considerable bump, which means we might be in for a big upgrade. Of course, pixel counts and rough hardware specs are not everything, so if the OnePlus 12 really comes with these camera specs, it would remain to be seen how good it would actually perform. It looks promising on paper, but that doesn't necessarily have to translate to great real-world performance.

The OnePlus 12 should be coming in a few months, so we'll eventually know how good a camera it's packing.