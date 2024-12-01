OnePlus 12 $550 $800 Save $250 The OnePlus 12 builds on the OnePlus 11 in all key areas. While the design is unchanged, the phone features a bigger 6.82-inch display with an insane peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip inside the phone is more powerful while also being 10% more power efficient. This is backed by a bigger 5,400mAh battery with 100W fast charging. And it's hard to beat at $550 for Cyber Monday — but act fast, because stock is running out. $800 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy $550 at OnePlus

It’s no secret that the OnePlus 13 seems to be an exciting phone with powerful upgrades and a refined design. However, my favorite shopping holiday, Black Friday, strikes again with a fantastic deal on the OnePlus 12 that makes it difficult to wait. I’ve used the OnePlus 12 since its launch in the US, and it’s been a fantastic phone.

I looked at alternatives like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and saw that its prices were still well over $1,000, while the equally powerful OnePlus 12 could be bought on a Black Friday weekend sale for $550. It’s an offer that will be too good to pass up for many, and here’s why I would consider jumping on an almost half-price OnePlus 12 instead of waiting for a OnePlus 13.

The OnePlus 12 still hauls

And it will for years to come

I love that OnePlus has returned to form in the last few years, offering flagship power at a more reasonable price than its competitors. The OnePlus 12 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. While plenty of talk surrounds the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite, the SD8G3 still screams and is powerful enough for almost everything we currently do on smartphones. The OnePlus 12 pairs that power with 12GB of RAM (you can get a 16GB model for $650), ensuring the user experience is silky smooth — I’ve never had any slowdowns on my OnePlus 12.

Read our review OnePlus 12 review: All flagship, no AI This phone leaves nothing on the table, making for a truly complete package

If we’re honest about our usage patterns, the OnePlus 12 is worth saving a few hundred dollars by picking up. Instagram can only open so quickly, and you’ll love the OnePlus 12's gaming performance. For perspective, I still get solid performance from phones using Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipsets and even SD 888 powerplants; you won’t notice significant issues with your OnePlus 12 for years to come.

Premium design and display

Gorgeous to look at and hold

Curved displays have become a divisive topic for enthusiasts, with the current trend moving away from tapered panels for flat glass. If you’re a fan of that waterfall effect, the OnePlus 12 still has you covered, with a gorgeous 6.82-inch AMOLED QHD screen refreshing at 120Hz with a 4,500 nit peak brightness. And while I don’t think I’ve ever hit above 4,000 nits on the display, it’s still bright enough for outdoor use. It’s a beautifully tuned display with excellent saturation, and it’s one of my favorite parts of the OnePlus 12. It’s the best display you’ll get on a phone for $550 and worth looking at for Black Friday.

If you were similarly scarred by your OxygenOS 12 experience on the OnePlus 9, it might be time for you to dip your toe back in the water.

The OnePlus 12 feels the best in my hand compared to any OnePlus device I’ve used. It uses Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front and back with a high-quality aluminum frame. It’s IP65-rated, giving a peace of mind previous OnePlus devices didn’t. I’m also impressed by the OnePlus 12’s cameras, as the company has done an excellent job wedging its way into the photography conversation. Hasselblad’s color science collaboration is paying off. While I don’t think the OnePlus 12 gives you quite the same quality as the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL or Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, it’s close. Instead of OnePlus photos being objectively worse, it’s now a matter of opinion — a huge difference.

Android 15 didn’t ruin the experience

OxygenOS is getting better

Without getting into a conversation about the iOS-esque aesthetics of OxygenOS 15, I like it overall. I’ve been vocal about my love/hate relationship with OxygenOS, and I feel that OnePlus’ Android flavor has gone downhill since the ColorOS integration. However, OxygenOS 15 has been a solid experience so far. My OnePlus 12 is still snappy, and I’ve noticed no drop-off in battery performance.

If you were similarly scarred by your OxygenOS 12 experience on the OnePlus 9, it might be time for you to dip your toe back in the water. Only Nixon could go to China, and I promise I’d be the first person all over OnePlus if new software ruined my experience. If it’s a sign to come, I’m looking forward to the future of OxygenOS, even if some design elements are right from Apple’s playbook.

It’s difficult to beat the value

All told, the OnePlus 12 is a fantastic deal for $550. It’s one of the most powerful phones you can buy on Cyber Monday for below $600. And if you compare it to phones like the Galaxy S24 Ultra, you’re saving an incredible amount of money for a phone that delivers much of the same performance. If you’re an enthusiast, I think it’s a clear choice for your weekend shopping list.