With all the buzz around the Google Pixel 9 Pro, Apple iPhone 16, and Samsung Galaxy S24, OnePlus smartphones often fly under the radar. The same holds for the OnePlus 12 despite it being one of the best flagship smartphones of 2024 with a host of impressive features. Here's what makes the OnePlus 12 stand out.

Read our review OnePlus 12: All flagship, no AI This phone leaves nothing on the table, making for a truly complete package

7 The OnePlus 12 offers impressive camera capabilities

Take your photography game to the next level

OnePlus devices have often been criticized for being a tier below Samsung and Google flagships when it comes to the camera, but the OnePlus 12 changes that perception. It features a 50MP f/1.6 primary lens, a 64MP f/2.6 periscope lens with 3x optical zoom (capable of up to 120x digital zoom), and a 48MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens. Coupled with fourth-generation Hasselblad tuning, the OnePlus 12 secures its spot among the top camera smartphones of the year.

OnePlus also upgraded the front-facing camera from 16MP on the OnePlus 11 to a 32MP sensor, which our reviewer, Chris Wedel, found impressive. The device supports up to 8K video recording at 24fps and 4K at 60fps, but the standout feature is the Master Mode in the camera app. This mode lets users manually adjust settings to capture photos exactly as they want while saving an auto-shot as a fallback if the manual adjustments don't produce the desired result.

6 A display perfect for every scenario

Smooth scrolling, vibrant colors, and HDR playback

The OnePlus 12's display is something to appreciate. It has a large 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a 2K resolution of 1440 x 3168 pixels, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and an impressive 510 PPI pixel density. With a peak brightness of 4,500 nits (one of the highest among Android smartphones), it's perfect for outdoor visibility. Thanks to this high brightness, the display supports advanced technologies like Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for the best video playback experience.

OnePlus hasn't compromised on durability either, equipping the device with the latest Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for the best protection. If you want a great display for everyday use, which includes watching videos, reading, scrolling through social media, or gaming, the OnePlus 12 delivers one of the best display experiences on the market.

5 Sufficient Android upgrades

While flagships from Samsung and Google now offer up to seven years of OS upgrades, the OnePlus 12 only promises four OS upgrades. But that isn't necessarily a bad thing. The phone launched with Android 14 and will be supported up to Android 17 until 2027, which should cover a substantial amount of time for most users.

Four years of OS support is more than adequate for those who typically switch phones every few years. It's long enough to enjoy new features but not so short that you'll feel forced to upgrade to a new phone to stay on the latest Android version.

4 The ultimate battery and charging combo

Fast charging and long-lasting battery life in one package

OnePlus smartphones have a reputation for packing large batteries and offering the fastest charging speeds among flagships, and the OnePlus 12 lives up to that standard. It comes with the largest battery of any flagship available in the US and outperforms rivals like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, and iPhone 16 Pro Max in terms of charging speed.

The OnePlus 12 has a large 5,400mAh battery that easily lasts a full day and can stretch to two days with moderate use. When you need to recharge, its 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging gets you to 100% in 30 minutes.

Moreover, for wireless charging enthusiasts, the OnePlus 12 supports 50W wireless charging. However, you'll need to purchase OnePlus' proprietary wireless charger to take full advantage of it. If you're looking for a flagship with a huge battery and fast charging combo, the OnePlus 12 is hard to beat.

3 Control home appliances with the IR blaster

Easily manage your TV, AC, and more right from your phone

One feature unique to the OnePlus 12 among flagship smartphones is its built-in IR blaster. This sensor allows you to use your phone as a remote control for a range of devices, including TVs, air conditioners, and fans. It's convenient when you don't feel like grabbing the remote. All you do is open the IR remote from the Quick Settings tile on your OnePlus 12, and you can control everything effortlessly from your phone.

2 An immersive sound experience

Dolby Atmos and 3D spatial sound deliver

One of the lesser-talked-about features of the OnePlus 12 is its impressive audio capabilities. The smartphone has dual speakers that support Dolby Atmos, delivering an immersive audio experience for watching videos or listening to music. The speaker on the OnePlus 12 is one of the best among the flagship smartphones of 2024 (via GSMArena). Moreover, for earphone enthusiasts who enjoy 3D spatial sound, the OnePlus 12 supports this output.

1 Performance-driven thermal management

Powerful processing with efficient cooling for peak performance

The OnePlus 12 delivers some of the best performance found in an Android flagship for 2024. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, up to 16GB of RAM, and an advanced cooling system, it easily handles everything from intensive gaming to day-to-day tasks. Coupled with software features like Trinity Engine and Gaming Mode, the OnePlus 12 is a powerhouse for gaming and multitasking.

While it may not have the same AI features as other flagship devices, the OnePlus 12 is among the top in terms of sheer raw performance.

OnePlus 12 is underrated

Despite its impressive specs and performance, the OnePlus 12 often flies under the radar. But with its powerful hardware and thoughtful features, it's clear that this flagship has a lot to offer. While OnePlus could improve its offering by adding more AI-driven features, the overall package you get for $800, and often for less, thanks to frequent deals on OnePlus devices, is worth it. Still, you may want to wait for the OnePlus 13.