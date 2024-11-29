Key Takeaways OnePlus rolls out a new OxygenOS 15 update for OnePlus 12 series with long-awaited AI features.

New AI-focused features include AI Retouch, Remove Glass Reflections in Photos app, and AI writing suite in Notes.

The November 2024 security patch is also included in the update, rolling out to North America and Europe next week.

Unexpectedly, OnePlus became one of the first brands to roll out the stable Android 15 update for its flagship phone. Earlier this month, the company began rolling out OxygenOS 15, which is based on Android 15, for the OnePlus 12 series. However, during the rollout, OnePlus announced that the promised AI features would arrive later — and now, the wait is over.

OnePlus announced in a community post that the new OxygenOS 15.0.0.305 update is rolling out for the OnePlus 12. This update introduces several new features, with most of them being AI-focused. The update is currently available only in India, but the company says regions like North America and Europe will receive it starting next week.

Source: OnePlus

New features include AI Retouch in the Photos app that improves the clarity of distant, cropped, and low-quality photos. Additional AI features in the Photos app include photos unblur and a feature that removes glass reflections. The Notes app also sees a major upgrade with a new AI writing suite that can polish and optimize text. A new Format feature organizes scattered content into a structured format.

If these features sound familiar, they're the same AI tools OnePlus rolled out for its foldable flagship, the OnePlus Open, last week. Additionally, the OnePlus 12 now supports sharing Live Photos with iPhone users and includes other useful updates, such as the Photos app automatically recognizing boarding passes and offering the option to add them to Google Wallet.

OnePlus has included the November 2024 security patch in this update. However, it's important to note that the update is only available to OnePlus 12 users who have already upgraded to OxygenOS 15. As mentioned earlier, regions outside India, such as North America and Europe, will start receiving the update next week.