Phones have gotten so good over the past few years that it's hard to pick a really bad one in 2024. No matter your budget, there's always an option available that's going to offer a great experience. And while going with some of the best phones all but ensures that you're going to get something you'll love, it usually comes at a price, with most phones coming in anywhere from $800 to $1,000.

Of course, there are exceptions, and there will also be times when these phones get hefty discounts, which is right now during Black Friday. Some of our favorite phones are now seeing reduced pricing, but the one that stands out most is going to be the OnePlus 12. We loved this phone when it first came out and still do. And now that it's being discounted by $250, falling to its lowest price, it's an absolute no-brainer if you're looking to pick up a new phone.

What's great about the OnePlus 12?

Despite having a hot start, OnePlus managed to get itself into a bit of slump, delivering release after release that really didn't live up to its name. But in 2023, it managed to right the ship in a big way, delivering hit after hit with its releases. The trend continued in 2024, with the brand dropping gems like the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, along with a new tablet and accessories as well.

Of course, the brand's flagship OnePlus 12 is the real stand out here, offering everything that you'd want from a flagship device that comes priced much less than its competitors. The best part is that it's not missing anything. It checks all the boxes, with an elegant design that really looks good from all angles. Plus it's powered by Qualcomm's powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC that's paired with a robust 12GB of RAM.

The phone also comes to life thanks to its beautiful AMOLED 120Hz display, and you also get an impressive setup in the rear with a triple camera setup that won't let you down no matter the circumstances. The large 5,400 battery easily provides all-day use, and if you think you're running low, OnePlus delivers impressive charging speeds here with up to 80W wired and 50W wireless.

Software is also on point as well, with a clean and responsive experience. Furthermore, the brand is committed to updates as well, providing up to four years for its recent flagship products. This is the phone you need to buy if you've been looking for that one that won't let you down but also doesn't cost an arm and a leg. The OnePlus 12 really is that good, so don't hesitate, and grab it for an absolute steal of a price right now.