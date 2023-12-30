Summary The global variant of the OnePlus 12 will come in two RAM and storage configurations: 12GB RAM/256GB storage and 16GB RAM/512GB storage, according to a leak.

This means the model with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage that debuted in China will be exclusive to the region.

Meanwhile, OnePlus will also launch the cheaper OnePlus 12R across global markets, with the US included among the launch markets for the first time.

The OnePlus 12 is not particularly a secret, given that the flagship was unveiled in its home market China, earlier this month. Since then, we've learned that the smartphone will arrive globally (including the US) by January 23, while some other information has also emerged. New reporting is now shedding light on the storage and RAM configurations that would be part of the global release of the OnePlus 12.

Prolific leaker Ishan Agarwal told 91Mobiles that the Indian version of the OnePlus 12 — the same global variant that will make it to the US — will be available in two RAM and storage configurations. The base model would reportedly offer 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while there will also be a version with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It's interesting to note that the base model offering 12GB of RAM would be new to OnePlus' global flagship, with the predecessor OnePlus 11 offering an 8GB model at launch.

Assuming Agarwal's information is accurate, the version with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage unveiled during the OnePlus 12's China launch would remain exclusive to the region. This exclusivity won't be new to the industry and is along expected lines. The leaker also talks about two color variants being available for global markets, namely Silky Black and Flowy Emerald, with no word on the white OnePlus 12 that was shown off during the phone's debut in China this month.

There's some excitement about the cheaper of the two OnePlus smartphones making their global debut next month — the OnePlus 12R. The manufacturer has already revealed that it would launch in the US, a first for its 'R' series of phones.

While plenty of leaks have already given us a decent idea about what to expect from this more affordable OnePlus flagship, confirmation on its hardware could arrive as soon as Thursday, January 4, 2024, when the company is expected to launch the Chinese version of the OnePlus 12R, debuting as the OnePlus Ace 3 in the region.

Given that the OnePlus 12R is positioned as a slightly cheaper version of the standard OnePlus 12, there are some key hardware differences. For instance, while the OnePlus 12 will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC on board, the 12R will leverage the still decent Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which incidentally, powers the OnePlus 11.

OnePlus will also make compromises in the camera department, with the R version featuring a 50MP primary camera coupled with 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro sensors. By comparison, we know the standard OnePlus 12 will come with a 50MP f/1.6 primary shooter with OIS, a more capable 48MP f/2.2 ultrawide unit, and a 64MP f/2.6 telephoto sensor (3X), also with OIS.