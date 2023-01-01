In the past couple of years, OnePlus has taken to serving India and a few similar, adjacent markets with a flagship series that gives fans in those places a chance to own a high-grade OnePlus-brand device at a more affordable price. This R-series does come with its trade-offs, though: the OnePlus 9R got a Snapdragon 870 as its SoC while the OnePlus 10R jumped over to MediaTek with its Dimensity 8100 MAX. We are expecting a OnePlus 11R and the intel already in play has given us a good outline of what to expect. But some late spills are helping us color in what we might see in the months ahead.

If you're looking for real visuals, the folks at GadgetGang have posted pictures of the OnePlus 11R housed in a obfuscating security case that were surfaced by leaks blogger Yogesh Brar.

5 Images

Close

Old favorite features can be seen here like the alert slider, IR blaster, and the triple-threat rear camera "stovetop" of sorts as seen with other recent OnePlus flagships. We're not share if the 11R will share the OnePlus 11's circular motif, but that case padding makes anything look possible. You may notice the curved edges to the glass topping the 6.7" 120Hz AMOLED display here — this would be a first for an R phone.

While we're on specifications, it seems there's a bit of disagreement as to some of the specific numbers we're dealing with. Sticking with the display, the general assumption was that it would be an FHD+ panel. But according to information gathered by Pricebaba through screenshots of the Device Info HW app on one purported OnePlus 11R, the phone may sport a screen with the unusual resolution of 1240 x 2772. GizmoChina has reported on rumors about the Realme GT Neo 5 that's said to have a display of the same size and resolution, so don't get too skeptical on this bit too quickly.

4 Images

Close

Then there's the silicon: there's been high confidence on seeing the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 on this device, and while Pricebaba's intel doesn't contravene that notion, it does suggest that the chip may be slightly underclocked with all three clusters featuring max speeds about 200MHz less than paper spec. Before any knee-jerk reactions, it should be noted that manufacturers may underclock chips that have been acquired as part of a lower-quality manufacturing lot or from loose inventory that fell below the quality threshold of earlier production runs.

And as for cameras, it seems as though support libraries for a whole bunch of components have been shoved in here, so all we're going to mention is what we last heard — the likely setup for the 11R is a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro on the back.

Of course, all of this information shouldn't be taken at face value, but just the fact that we're dealing with some entropy in sifting it out makes the OnePlus 11R definitely more interesting to keep tabs on... not that it will or should outshine the OnePlus 11.