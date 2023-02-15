OnePlus made a boo-boo. In its eagerness to communicate some of the great features of its just-launched OnePlus 11R — one of the best OnePlus phones you might be able to get in 2023 — the company committed an error which may leave some fans feeling just a bit bruised. It all has to do with the expansion of its software support windows and which devices come along for the ride.

Early on Monday, we passed along word from OnePlus Support on Twitter that the OnePlus 11R would receive four major OS updates and 5 years of security updates — this would bring the device into line with the OnePlus 11 and with the company's strengthened software support policy announced late last year.

Unfortunately for customers, the manufacturer had to make a U-turn this morning, clarifying that no, the OnePlus 11R isn't one of the "selected" devices that will be getting the extended support. It'll be stuck with "3 years" of OS updates (that should mean three updates, but there's wiggle room in that benchmark, nevertheless) and four years of security updates instead, meaning the 11R will supposedly end its run at Android 16.

Not only is it a bummer for loyal OnePlus users who may only have access to the OnePlus 11R because of where they live, it's also just not a good look on the comms side when the company should've been more transparent about which devices would be getting more software updates from the get-go instead of having to make everyone (again, including their own PR team) play guessing games. A visit to the 11R's listing pages on OnePlus's Indian website at press time (logged to Internet Archive) does not bring up any information on how long buyers can expect their software to be updated.

It also casts doubt as to whether we'll see any budget Nord phones be "selected" for more updates as well.