The OnePlus 10T might have just been released by OnePlus, but the company's next big things are already underway. Details about the upcoming OnePlus 11 Pro, which could shape up to be one of the best Android flagship phones, have begun leaking recently. But as you might expect, it won't be the only member of the OnePlus 11 family. We now have more information about what specs the OnePlus 11R, the successor to this year's OnePlus 10R, could carry whenever it's released.

As per a new report surfaced by MySmartPrice, the OnePlus 11R might not opt for a MediaTek SoC or a mid-range Qualcomm chip this time around. Instead, it could be carrying a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. This is the same chip that's currently used by the OnePlus 10T and almost all flagship phones launched in the second half of 2022, so as of the time of writing, it's still very much a flagship chip. It won't be anymore once the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is released, though, which will presumably happen before this phone is released. Still, it's an arguably better option than the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 MAX the OnePlus 10R shipped with, and a proven strategy. The idea to repurpose an older flagship processor for an upper mid-range phone isn't new, after all.

As for other specs, we might see a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, touting a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will have a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro (so essentially just a dual rear camera). Finally, the OnePlus 10R's ultra-fast 150W charging might not make a return — instead, the phone's 5,000 mAh battery will get topped up using 100W charging. That's still really fast, though.

The source speculates that the phone might make it to store shelves before the end of the year, but given how the OnePlus 10R was released months after the OnePlus 10 Pro, we wouldn't be counting on it even if the OnePlus 11 Pro launches before the end of the year. And that's already a long shot.