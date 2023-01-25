OnePlus is all set to announce the OnePlus 11 for international markets at its event scheduled for February 7. While we know that the Buds Pro 2 earbuds will also accompany the phone, so far we had only been expecting that single handset. Now some new teasers point to the presence of a second phone, and rather than a OnePlus 11 Pro like you might be hoping for, it looks like some markets will instead be getting the upper mid-range OnePlus 11R.

The company’s R-series handsets are almost a return to its roots in a way, catering to budget-conscious buyers who want a flagship-like experience without having to spend top dollar for it. Last year’s OnePlus 10R was a solid phone that offered tough competition for some of the best Android phones in its price category. But it didn’t quite live up to OnePlus’s reputation as it dropped the iconic alert slider and copied its design from Realme. Its follow-up, the OnePlus 11R, is expected to address many of those concerns.

A number of users spotted a OnePlus 11R teaser on Amazon India’s website (via XDA Developers). Soon after that, OnePlus officially confirmed that it is indeed launching the new mid-ranger at the same Cloud 11 event where the OnePlus 11 is set to debut. While the official imagery only gives us a glimpse at the phone’s bottom half, the OnePlus 11R will likely look a lot like its flagship cousin.

Some previous leaks suggest that the OnePlus 11R could use a 6.7-inch full HD 120Hz OLED display and an underclocked version of the previous-gen Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Another area where the phone will differ from the high-end OnePlus 11 is its camera array, going with a 50MP main shooter but likely settling for a lower-end IMX766 sensor, instead of the newer IMX890 used on the OnePlus 11. On the plus side, you can expect the same 5000mAh battery that charges at a whopping 100W.

As has been the case with previous OnePlus R-series handsets, the OnePlus 11R likely won’t make it to most international markets and will be sold only in India and China. We expect to hear more about the phone and its pricing as we get closer to launch day.