The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 was revealed earlier this week, and that means phone manufacturers are scrambling to announce how quickly they’ll be using the next-gen chip. Soon after Oppo announced it would be using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 on a future flagship, OnePlus confirmed the same for its phones.

The OnePlus 11 is named in the company’s post on Weibo where it says the next phone from the company will be using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. A translation of the post even says the company “will be the first" to have a phone with the technology. It remains to be seen whether that’s accurate and whether we see any other phones revealed with the chip in tow before the OnePlus 11 is available.

We’ve heard rumors the company will be introducing its OnePlus 11 handset before the end of the year. If that is the case, it’ll likely remain a China-only launch for a few months, but it may mean we see the next OnePlus phone faster than any previous generation.

As previously rumored, it appears the OnePlus 11 will be the name for the company’s next phone. Rumors have said the company will be dropping the Pro moniker for 2023. The previously leaked specs make us think this is the follow-up to the OnePlus 10 Pro despite not having the Pro title. All in all, this may get very confusing over the next few months. What we do know for sure is that the OnePlus and Qualcomm partnership for flagships will continue.

Leaks say to expect a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, up to 16GB of RAM, a 5,000mAh battery, and 100W charging. The camera is expected to be 50MP alongside a 48MP ultra-wide and a 32MP telephoto camera. Plus, it’ll all be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. and one leak even says the company will reintroduce the alert slider feature that it dropped from the OnePlus 10T.