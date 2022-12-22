2022 is almost entirely behind us, so we look forward to exciting new launches in the first half of 2023, like the Samsung Galaxy S23 series and the OnePlus 11. Rumors show the former will debut in February, but OnePlus has officially confirmed a February 7 global launch date for the OnePlus 11. Ahead of the worldwide debut, the new OnePlus phone is now certified by TENAA, revealing all but the most detailed specifications.

The OnePlus 11’s TENAA listing confirms we will see a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a 3,126 x 1,440 pixel resolution (via GSMArena). A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC will power the phone, capped at 3.18GHz. OnePlus will offer the phone with 12 or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256 or 512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. TENAA lists the battery capacity as 2,350mAh, but that could be for a single cell. In a dual-cell configuration, the OnePlus 11 could potentially sport a combined capacity of 4,870mAh — advertizable as 5,000mAh.

Combining information gleaned from OnePlus’ teasers and the TENAA listings, we can expect Hasselblad-tuned cameras, 5G connectivity, and the return of the Alert Slider. The primary sensor should be a 50MP unit, accompanied by a 48MP ultrawide shooter and a 32MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. A 16MP sensor will handle selfie duties. In total, the phone will weigh 205g and will be 8.53mm thick.

The OnePlus 11 will be unveiled to the world on February 7, 2023, sharing the stage with the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. The earbuds are touted as the successor to the original OnePlus Buds Pro, released in 2021. These products will hopefully set the ball rolling for flagship smartphone launches in 2023.