OnePlus once again got ahead of itself on Boxing Day by plopping down these giant PNGs featuring the OnePlus 11 in voids with a menacing aesthetic and looking oddly placed in the hands of attractive human models. But away from the CAD renders and out-of-place cut-and-paste jobs, we've now got some new pictures of how you might see this phone in the real world.

These pictures are coming out of China — specifically, from one Weibo user out of Shanxi Province, potentially even at a OnePlus or Oppo retail store (via GizmoChina).

It is a bit early to be seeing retail display units already plugged in, locked down, and ready for viewing given that the Chinese launch event isn't until Wednesday of this week, but what's a few days from Sunday, when these photos were apparently taken? Speaking of China, you'll also notice the inclusion of Oppo's ColorOS 13 as opposed to the OxygenOS we've seen in the West. That said, it shouldn't mean much with each OS going through some makeover growing pains post-codebase merge.

In any case, it seems we are really looking at real OnePlus 11 devices but they definitely look a bit off from those Boxing Day renders we got from the company. Perhaps it's just the lighting, but the black and green we saw are either looking a bit more gray and turquoise with a mix of shop and outside lighting. That or OnePlus is throwing us off and China's getting two exclusive colorways, but let's not get too paranoid here.

If you're in doubt about any of the specs, other leaks have you covered in that department. Meantime, we'll be waiting a while before the OnePlus 11 goes on sale outside of China, but we're sure there will be more hullabaloo to cover, so keep a tab on Android Police.