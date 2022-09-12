In the mobile world, corporate insiders know brands are fighting for firsts wherever they can get them. If they aren't out-engineering their flagships, they're calling dibs on unique or new parts first. It may be, then, that the OnePlus 11 Pro could be first out of the gate next year with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. But we haven't even seen what it will look like yet... that is, until now.

A set of four renders have surfaced on Slashleaks on behalf of Smartprix which show the phone in question. Some details are a bit difficult to come by with the color of the phone blending into the black void surrounding it.

Close

The highlight of the device — from these points of view, at least — is the Hasselblad-branded camera hump. This one's a bit different to the one on the OnePlus 10 Pro: the three cameras and flash LED appear to be positioned similarly, but are on a circular lump rather than a squarish hump and appears to be slightly larger.

On the front, the display appears to flow straight to the borders of the body — the cover glass curves down to its lateral edges — and a punch-hole selfie camera at the top-left corner.

Longtime fans will appreciate the inclusion of the alert slider, though this is no loss between Pro models. The more affordable OnePlus 10T did lose out on it, though, so we'll be on the lookout for what happens with the OnePlus 11T — designers will have a value call to make here.

All in all, it seems OnePlus is more than content to stick with its material design language, though we'd have some things to say about that punch-hole camera. We'll have to wait for more intel on the specifications before any of us can make a knee-jerk assessment of what's going on with the OnePlus 11 Pro.