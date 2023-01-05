It's only the first week of the year, but we're already seeing some eagerly awaited smartphone launches kick off. The OnePlus 11 debuted in the Chinese market this week, ahead of a global release set for February, but eagle-eyed readers might notice the lack of a "Pro" model. The company’s senior management took to social media to confirm that a OnePlus 11 Pro isn’t in the pipeline at the moment, which could help make up the minds of undecided shoppers.

OnePlus usually includes several variations of its hardware with each new release, either in different sizes like the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, or with specific regional models like the OnePlus 9R and 9RT, in no particular order. However, this year is shaping up to be a little different (via GSMArena). Under a post announcing the OnePlus 11’s availability for pre-orders, a Weibo user commented that they would be interested in the OnePlus 11 at its price if a Pro model isn't set to follow. OnePlus China president Li Jie responded to the comment himself, simply stating “There is no OnePlus 11 Pro.”

Obviously, the statement is correct for now, but the senior official didn’t delve into the company’s plans to skip the OnePlus 11 Pro entirely. Because of the ambiguity — not to mention the potential errors associated with machine translation of Chinese text — we suggest you take the executive’s claim with a grain of salt. It's possible that a Pro-branded device eventually makes its way down the pipeline, after all. Meanwhile, the focus on a single phone seems to be working well in China, with Li Jie claiming the company's latest phone broke records for the fastest sales in two hours.

The phone features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage powered by a 5,000mAh battery, putting its specifications right on par with some of our favorite Android phones. Unfortunately, we will have to wait for next month's global launch before we can get our hands on and and determine whether it's worth recommending over competing devices.