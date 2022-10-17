There was a time when OnePlus had a strict naming convention that saw two OnePlus phones launch simultaneously, with one sporting a Pro moniker to make it clear it was the top-end device. Those handsets would then be followed by T models later in the year if the company saw fit to introduce them. That hasn't been the case for the last couple of years, and it seems OnePlus may be changing its strategy again in 2023.

Max Jambor, a tech leaker with a good history of providing accurate information, has said that his sources believe the upcoming flagship OnePlus 11 phone will just be called that, and it won’t be launched alongside another Pro device. Trusted leaker OnLeaks has also backed up this claim saying he has heard similar from his sources. Previously, both these leakers believed this device to be titled the OnePlus 11 Pro, and the leaked specs for the device suggested it was a Pro model.

It isn’t clear whether OnePlus is losing the Pro model entirely or if it’s just launching the OnePlus 11 first with a Pro model to follow. Jambor followed up his report with an answer to someone asking whether a Pro model would come, and he said, “Not for Q1 2023 at least. The device we are going to see is pro-speced but they just skip the Pro name this time.”

For the OnePlus 10 series, the company introduced a OnePlus 10 Pro that was revealed in early January this year. A OnePlus 10T later followed in August, but there wasn’t a standard OnePlus 10 model like we've seen in previous years. Changing names each year can confuse customers who want to buy the next OnePlus device.

One leak for the next OnePlus phone claims it will have the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that we expect to see revealed later this year. It’ll also likely have a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, up to 16GHB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging. According to the same leak, the next OnePlus phone will also see the return of the alert slider, which wasn't on the OnePlus 10T.