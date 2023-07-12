Source: OnePlus OnePlus 11 $550 $700 Save $150 Despite its alien-looking camera, the OnePlus 11 is the company's best handset in years. It offers excellent specs, incredible battery life, and super-fast charging, all for an impressive $570 with today's Prime Day discount. $570 at Amazon $550 with Activation required at Best Buy

There is no shortage of phone deals going on for Amazon's Prime Day shopping event. We are seeing some major discounts on flagship handsets from Google, Samsung, and other manufacturers. Somewhat lost in the shuffle, though, is this deal on the OnePlus 11. The phone features a beautiful 6.7-inch OLED display, impressive performance for its price range, and 2+ days of battery life. It's so good we named it one of the best Android phones this year, and right now, you can snag one for just $570.

For this price, you get a factory unlocked OnePlus 11 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but if you want even beefier specs, the 16GB/256GB model is also on sale for $665. The discounts are good for $130 and $135 off their original prices, respectively, and they are the best no-strings-attached deals we've seen on these two handsets. It's also worth mentioning that you can eke out even more savings over at Best Buy, which has the 11 starting at $550, but you must use the Activate Today program.

Why you should make the OnePlus 11 your next handset

If you can get past the strange rear camera design and the quirks of its OxygenOS 13 software, the OnePlus 11 should absolutely be your next smartphone purchase. It's better in a lot of ways than more prominent flagships, and it costs hundreds less. Take the display, for example. The 6.7-inch 1440p screen is bigger and has a better resolution than the Samsung S23+, and it has a 120hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and animations. It wins in performance, too, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 putting the Pixel 7 to shame in most categories, and we found it capable of running even the most intense games at their highest settings.

The camera is also very solid here — something that can't be said for many of the recent OnePlus phones. The main camera utilizes a 3-lens system paired with branded color tuning, and we found it fairly easy to capture some great shots. If you're not impressed yet, maybe this will do it: the OnePlus 11 features a massive 5,000mAh battery that is good for up to 2 days, even with heavy usage. That's super impressive, but it's even more so when you add in the fact that OnePlus' 80W rapid charging takes just over 30 minutes to fully charge your phone. This is not a device where you'll have to worry about being low on battery.

Of course, no phone is perfect. For example, there are knocks against the rear camera design and the software, and there's no wireless charging though the battery life and rapid charging combo nullify this quite a bit. But again, if you can get past these things, you can get an awful lot of phone for your money right now. Just be sure that when you pick up the handset, you also check out our roundup of the best OnePlus 11 cases for added protection.